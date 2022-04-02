Every few years, the situation crops up anew, in one way or another: Keene’s homeless population becomes the center of attention. Maybe it’s because panhandlers are becoming a little too noticeable at intersections or downtown corners. Perhaps it’s that the problem becomes too much for the shelters in the city to handle, necessitating a search for extra space.
Or, as is the case now, safety issues or complaints lead to police clearing out encampments in the woods. That, in turn, leads to people taking notice that there are homeless people in Keene and expressing the opinion that either:
A) They’re a problem and the city should do something about it; or
B) They’re in trouble and the city should do something about it.
There’s no question that sometimes, there’s a bit of truth to both perspectives. But by and large, the city’s residents, and officials, mostly seem to land on B: These are neighbors, and in need of assistance.
That help does come, after a fashion. But not in ways that keep the problem from popping up again, eventually.
And here we are again, after the homeless camping site known at times as Tent City was once again cleared out. Some of its residents were offered, and accepted, help from the city and local agencies — either housing or addiction treatment. Others disappeared to, presumably, elsewhere in the woods around the city. Same old, same old.
All this led to a discussion of the issue at a meeting of the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last week. Again, this is nothing new.
Yet it feels different. This time, maybe. Maybe the talk won’t subside as the homeless fade from view. Maybe the resources will be found. Maybe the usual “we’d like to, but it’s complicated” rhetoric won’t be the final say.
There are reasons to be optimistic. One of the biggest is that it was a trio of councilors who raised the topic to the council in a letter, and they offered tangible steps last week toward helping those in need.
Councilors Bobby Williams, Catherine Workman and Bryan Lake made several suggestions the city could work to implement. Among them: setting aside a parking area where those living in their cars could spend nights safely and without the fear of being harassed or even arrested; setting up accessible public bathrooms — something the Monadnock Interfaith Project has repeatedly stumped for in the past; and establishing designated areas for camping with dumpsters and bathrooms, areas that have some level of supervision to control litter and safety issues.
None of these steps is easy, and they’ll come at a cost. But as Williams, who detailed his own past with homelessness, said: “… the system we have still isn’t working for everybody and some people are being left behind. I think it is our responsibility to fix that.”
Others who spoke included advocates and people who’ve faced homelessness. Some of them still do.
One advocate, Stacie Baez, noted the need to work on getting people back into mainstream society, including those released from incarceration and those coming out of addiction treatment.
She also made the single most important point of the evening:
“Homelessness is an experience, not an identity.”
Too often, even in Keene, the perception is of the latter.
The committee directed City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to forward the recommendations to another committee for further research, and to work on a report on homelessness that will be submitted to the Governor’s Council on Housing Stability.
It was an unusually fruitful discussion. We hope it’s not the last the councilors will have on the topic before the next time the issue is thrust into the spotlight.