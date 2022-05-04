Two controversial Republican-backed tax-reduction proposals that failed to gain traction in the state Senate are back in play after a House committee last week slipped them into widely supported bills designed to increase the state’s stock of affordable housing.
Legislative riders aren’t new, but especially during a time in our history when voters are demanding more transparency from government — even to the point of questioning the legitimacy of our democracy — such back-door maneuvers should be avoided.
Voters can be forgiven their skepticism about the legislative process after witnessing the passage of the so-called “divisive concepts” law last year, when Republicans plucked the bill from legislative death row and tucked the measure into a state budget bill. Perhaps more resonant today, they did the same with an unpopular, restrictive abortion bill.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who said he didn’t want to deep-six a perfectly good budget on account of the unrelated legislation, signed the budget bill including the rider. As a result, New Hampshire now has one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws — which Sununu and lawmakers are already backtracking from in legislation this session — and a law on its books prohibiting public schools and other entities from “dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs.”
The abortion/divisive-concepts ambush clearly demonstrates the slippery slope created by legislative riders, which, for good reason, remain a controversial method of forcing through unpopular bills. It’s a tactic employed by leaders on both sides of the aisle. Two years ago, when Democrats controlled the N.H. Senate, they folded dozens of bills into unrelated legislation late in the session to create a handful of omnibus bills they hoped couldn’t be shot down. In some cases, they were right, and legislation that had previously been held for study or deemed inexpedient to legislate miraculously became law nonetheless.
The tax-reduction proposals now hiding in Senate affordable-housing bills would allow voters to put a ceiling on school district budgets and make overturning town tax caps harder.
Riders are a “kind of the old game that’s played” in the Legislature, Paul Smith, clerk of the N.H. House, told Sentinel Statehouse reporter Rick Green. Sometimes when a bill stalls along the usual route to becoming law, supporters try to get it through by another.
The school spending proposal would allow a 60 percent majority of voters to cap a school district’s budget, while limiting how much it could grow in future years as well. The proposal, rejected by the Senate, is now a House amendment to Senate Bill 400, which encourages affordable housing by offering financial incentives and modifying various municipal procedures. As the N.H. Municipal Association points out in its latest bulletin, SB 400 also now includes unrelated House amendments that would restrict city councils in enacting measures for the “well-being of the city” and would reduce the authority of local health officers.
Another measure rejected by the Senate — this one calling for a 60 percent majority vote to overturn a municipality’s tax cap instead of the simple majority currently required — is now part of a House-amended Senate Bill 329, the actual purpose of which is to establish a commission to study barriers to housing development, specifically for the workforce and residents of middle income.
Proponents in the minority say the riders are designed to protect taxpayers. Opponents in the majority maintain the proposals are flawed. Meanwhile, the original housing bills to which they were attached, deserve to be considered on their own merits, not against the harm that would stem from added bad legislation.
Whatever happened to above-board, bipartisan legislating and the will of the majority? Gaming the system to win at all costs is no way to make laws affecting an entire state. If a bill cannot stand on its own after careful study and robust debate, it should simply fail, not become fodder for a legislative game of chicken.