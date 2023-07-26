The region received two pieces of good news on the child-care front last week: The Keene nonprofit Rise for baby and family won’t close its child-care program as previously announced; and Keene State College is getting funding to boost professional development for child-care workers and educators statewide.
Along with the innovative Bringing It Home Project, which supports those in the Monadnock Region offering child care in their homes, these efforts demonstrate a willingness to tackle the child-care crisis head on.
Rise has not only decided to continue its child-care program but also to expand it, thanks to an outpouring of community support, according to Executive Director Alicia Deaver. For local parents who remain out of the workforce because they are unable to find care for their children, this is welcome news.
Deaver told Sentinel reporter Jamie Browder that Rise is looking for a larger space for its child-care program, which currently serves 17 children at the Washington Street location and plans to expand its services to include preschoolers in addition to infants and toddlers. This requires finding the square footage to add at least one classroom to the two Rise now operates.
Rise realizes that the child-care program needs to serve a certain number of children to make the operation financially viable.
Because of staffing shortages and the shrinking number of children the program could serve as a result, Rise announced in May that it would shutter its child-care program in August. This would have created yet another gap in child-care services in the region.
The issue of financial sustainability has plagued many child-care providers, especially in rural areas.
The state Department of Health and Human Services estimates that New Hampshire is short as many as 21,000 child-care slots. The state has lost about 600 child-care workers since the pandemic, according to N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau statistics. Some smaller providers have closed because of a shortage of workers.
But Rise seems confident it can find the staff for its expanded program. The nonprofit hopes to employ six full-time workers eventually, along with some part-timers, according to Browder’s report. The organization’s goal is to be able to serve 40 children in the new space.
The board of directors supports the expansion, and parents have offered to help with fundraising.
Meanwhile, the N.H. Executive Council last week approved a $4.4 million contract with Keene State College for a statewide project aimed at boosting professional development for child-care workers and educators.
Under the terms of the contract, Keene State’s Behavioral Health Improvement Institute will work with child-care providers across New Hampshire to support training, coaching and mentoring of child-care workers.
This is part of a broader effort, funded by federal pandemic relief money, to improve the quality of child care in the state because parents seek not just babysitting services but care that optimizes a child’s development. According to a weekend report by Sentinel Statehouse writer Rick Green, the institute will work to expand and improve Granite Steps for Quality, a voluntary recognition system for licensed child-care providers who meet certain quality-care standards.
Ultimately, the state wants to meet the demand for affordable, quality child care because the shortage of child-care slots has become a major economic drag. Employers say the lack of affordable child care keeps many parents out of the workforce at a time when businesses struggle to hire workers.
In a recent survey of young residents conducted by Saint Anselm College, the state earned high marks for environment, safety, taxes and community but scored less favorably for public transportation, child care, diversity and affordable housing. Translation: Young families would likely enjoy living in New Hampshire, if they could afford it.
