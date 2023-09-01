If this year’s relentless parade of natural disasters shows anything, it’s that the pace of wildfires, floods, severe storms and other demonstrations of Mother Nature’s wrath isn’t slowing down and we’d better prepare for it to accelerate even further.
There are, sadly, too many who continue with a head-in-the-sand claim that climate change is a hoax, but pragmatic politicians with the best interests of their constituents’ communities at heart should be able to acknowledge that extreme climate-related events are happening with far greater frequency, causing far greater damage and creating far longer-range economic risk than ever.
And that applies not only on a national and worldwide basis, but locally as well. This corner of New Hampshire has, unfortunately, seen its share of the effects, with severe flooding in two of the past three years in the region. Torrential rains in July 2021 caused damage preliminarily estimated at about $6 million and resulted in a presidential disaster declaration for Cheshire County.
The damage from this July’s severe storms — which were much more serious in Vermont and New York — is still being toted up, but Acworth’s emergency management director Jennifer Bland told N.H. Public Radio that early estimates of that hard-hit town’s damages were about $20 million; Town Administrator Michael Branley told The Sentinel he estimated damage in Swanzey to be in the $1-2 million range; and Winchester and Hinsdale also face significant costs.
Of course, there have long been catastrophic natural disasters in the region — recall the 1938 New England hurricane, the widespread flooding in 2005 and the crippling 2009 ice storm. What’s different, in the region and beyond, is the increasing frequency of natural disasters. And that requires better planning in anticipation of them and better coordinated assistance to help local, particularly smaller, communities cope with, recover from and defend against extreme climate and weather events.
Consider Acworth. Residents there held a special meeting following the 2021 flooding to authorize a town bond of up to $2.1 million to repair road and infrastructure damage, expecting to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But Town Administrator Charlotte Comeau told The Sentinel following last month’s floods, which washed out many of the repaired roads once again, the town still awaits its expected reimbursement and “we’re now at our borrowing capacity.” Such a situation seems unlikely to enable the town to seek new — but likely costlier — ways to recover that don’t simply restore roads, dams and other infrastructure, but redesign them in anticipation of recurring weather events.
Clearly, speeding up the FEMA reimbursement process is essential for communities like Acworth to effectively recover from natural disasters. And the state, too, needs to find additional ways to help its communities recover and rebuild smarter.
With that in mind, the Legislature enacted two laws in 2022. One, whose principal sponsor was Keene’s then-Sen. Jay Kahn, enables communities to seek reimbursement from the state for half of the matching funds required for FEMA reimbursement following a presidential disaster declaration. The other, whose co-sponsors included Charlestown Rep. Steven Smith and Kahn, now authorizes the state to front towns an interest-free loan for the repair costs that FEMA will be reimbursing. Both measures should provide meaningful assistance to Acworth and the other communities hammered in last month’s storms while they await federal assistance — assuming, of course, the president issues an emergency declaration following Gov. Chris Sununu’s request Wednesday.
But more — and more coordinated — creativity is needed. Acworth officials are on the right path, proposing, according to NHPR, the formation of a task force bringing together state officials, planning commissions and researchers to recommend ways to rebuild infrastructure more resiliently with an eye to a future of more frequent natural disasters and within a community’s means. We’d suggest any recommendations might include bonding guarantees or similar backstopping from the state that would enable municipalities to tap into funding sooner and at levels allowing greater future mitigation planning. And, there certainly should be a place at the table for the federal government, too.
As this year’s weather and climate-related calamities starkly demonstrate, the accelerating pace of natural disasters requires accelerated and longer-range planning. As Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner observed to NHPR about last month’s flooding there, “Instead of every 100 years, it feels like it’s every two years.” Or, as was so darkly intoned in the TV margarine commercial from years past, amidst claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”
