We’ve noted before that Labor Day is an unusually division-free holiday. It carries no political load, nor is it a day that engenders protest or worrying; nor is it cause for gift buying, major meal-planning, decorating or any of the other pressures some holidays impart. It’s just a day off; a long weekend that symbolically ends summer.
And in Keene, it has historically been a very busy time over the past few decades.
If weather reports hold, Labor Day weekend may be perfect for outdoor activities — sunny and warm Saturday and Sunday, slightly cloudier Monday. All that sunshine should benefit two popular holiday-weekend arts-related events in the city.
The Keene Music Festival, in its 21st year, is one of the largest free music festivals in New England.
On Saturday, dozens of bands will perform outdoors at several downtown locations — including the Central Square bandstand, Railroad Square, the Monadnock Co-op parking lot, Lamson Street, and in front of City Tire and Miller Bros.-Newton, so sunny skies will be welcome.
The performances will, as usual, range from punk to bluegrass to classical. So if you’re a fan of Dragon Bone Jam, Donut Kings, Rev. Dan & the Dirty Catechism or Humdinger & The Bucksnort — or any of dozens of other acts — make your plans now.
In 2021, returning after a pandemic-forced year off, 52 acts took to the stages around downtown Keene. This year, close to 60 acts are slated.
The festival will share the spotlight Saturday with an even-older event: Art in the Park.
Sponsored by the Monadnock Area Artists Association, Art in the Park offers a chance for local artisans to show off their work and perhaps make a few bucks through sales. It is, amazingly, in its 64th year — also having taken a COVID break in 2020 — and once again taking over the lawns and walkways in Ashuelot River Park off West Street.
This year, more than 60 area artists will be set up throughout the park, offering works in a variety of media. And they’ll be judged, with awards offered in six categories.
Both events have long been community-minded, and therefore backers of local nonprofit groups, raising donations even as they provide exposure for the musicians and artists involved.
They’re a nice fit for a region rich in the arts. That it falls at the same time area colleges and universities are welcoming new students presents a chance to showcase one of the most attractive facets of the region.
So kick back and relax, or wander Keene’s downtown festivals. Either way, enjoy the long weekend.
