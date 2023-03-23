New Hampshire saw a nearly 400 percent increase in hateful white supremacist propaganda in 2022 over the previous year, according to a report released earlier this month by the Anti-Defamation League. That statistic reflects 183 incidents in 2022 and 38 in 2021, according to the ADL figures.
The organization’s annual assessment of white supremacist propaganda shows that such activity reached an all-time high in New England — and throughout the entire country, with the exception of Hawaii — last year. The ADL recorded 6,751 incidents nationally in 2022, a 38 percent increase over the 4,876 recorded during the previous year.
In a paper released in July 2020, Simon Clark, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, offers some insight into the rise of white supremacist rhetoric and activity:
As the country comes to grips with a legacy of racism in positive ways, Clark writes, the United States is also seeing a dangerous side to the conversation: one that seeks “to rehabilitate toxic political notions of racial superiority, stokes fear of immigrants and minorities to inflame grievances for political ends, and attempts to build a notion of an embattled white majority which has to defend its power by any means necessary.”
For evidence, we have to look no further than our own backyard. In November, a rainbow inclusivity sign at Westmoreland United Church was twice defaced with racist and homophobic graffiti.
In the five states the ADL considers its New England region — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont — white supremacist incidents increased 96 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Maine experienced the lowest number of incidents in 2022 at 30, which nevertheless represents a 50 percent increase over 2021. Massachusetts saw the highest number with 465 incidents, a 72 percent increase. Rhode Island recorded 142 incidents, a 74 percent increase, and Vermont saw a 64 percent increase with 131.
Obviously, this problem isn’t confined to red states. Neighboring Massachusetts, typically a liberal-leaning blue state, ranked second only to Texas in the number of recorded white supremacist propaganda activities tracked by the ADL.
Connecticut experienced 207 incidents last year, a 115 percent increase over 2021, according to the ADL.
Such activities included rallies with antisemitic, racist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ messages, as well as banners, posters, graffiti and laser projections onto buildings.
“Too many of these groups have set New England as their home base,” Peggy Shukur, ADL New England’s interim regional director, said in a March 9 statement.
Patriot Front and Nationalist Socialist Club were the most active groups across the region, according to the ADL. A Texas-based white nationalist and neo-fascist hate group, Patriot Front was responsible for 909 out of 951 incidents throughout New England. This is the group that swarmed Boston last July, according to NPR, and stands accused of assaulting a Black man with shields.
The Nationalist Socialist Club, also known as NSC-131, is a white supremacist network based in the Northeast. In January, N.H. Attorney General John Formella charged the Nationalist Socialist Club and two of its leaders with violating the state’s Civil Rights Act when they allegedly hung a “Keep New England White” banner from an overpass overlooking U.S. Route 1 in Portsmouth in July.
Portsmouth was again targeted in February by an unidentified individual who spray-painted at least 10 swastikas and other hateful messages around the downtown area, including on a synagogue.
Denouncing such reprehensible activity is important but seems to go only so far. Some are calling for a tougher legal approach, particularly at the federal level, toward white nationalist groups.
For our part as citizens, we can support leaders who refuse to engage in racist rhetoric for political gain. The white nationalist movement gained steam after the election of Barack Obama, the country’s first Black president, and infiltrated mainstream discourse with the election of Donald Trump — “with poisonous results,” Clark writes.
Its history we would do well to study.
Pat Buchanan’s 1992 campaign for president set the stage for the revival of white nationalism seen today, Clark says. Buchanan’s “America first” message played well in New Hampshire, where he won 40 percent of the vote in the Republican primary in the year Bill Clinton was elected president over incumbent George H.W. Bush.
History proves xenophobia can come home to roost. But we can do better by learning from our checkered past and remaining committed to the ideals of equality upon which this nation was founded. White supremacy doesn’t “make America great again.” It’s a betrayal of those ideals.
