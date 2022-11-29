Should public testimony based on unfounded claims about the integrity of New Hampshire’s elections be omitted from the final report of New Hampshire’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence?
In a word, no.
When the committee meets Dec. 1, we hope members will decide, in the interest of transparency, to include all public testimony received during its hearings this year regarding election integrity, however farfetched. Anything less than full disclosure of the public’s concerns would undermine the committee’s mission of building trust in the state’s voting process.
At a meeting earlier this month, committee members debated at length whether to include in the text of their report unfounded claims about elections. After hours of debate, according to NHPR, the panel was unable to reach an agreement on how to handle public comments of this nature.
Committee member Jim Splaine, former Democratic state senator from Portsmouth, argued that including that sort of testimony would only perpetuate the kind of misinformation the committee is trying to combat. He said the committee should be “extra, extra careful” not to legitimize certain positions that could unnecessarily erode voter confidence — a valid concern in this era of election deniers.
But fellow committee member Ken Eyring, a conservative activist from Windham — a town that drew national attention for a 2021 election audit which eventually revealed a ballot-folding machine, not malfeasance, led to a discrepancy between vote and recount totals — raised important points when urging the committee to include all public feedback. Filtering out some perspectives, he said, would remove important context that could help lawmakers and the Secretary of State’s office take informed steps to boost voter confidence.
“If people have come and testified before this committee, and they have expressed a concern, whether that concern be real or not, it is perceived by them to be real,” Eyring said during the Nov. 16 meeting. “That then leads to a lack of voter confidence, and it should be addressed — whether it’s real or not.”
As has been widely reported, Eyring numbers among those casting doubt on the security of U.S. elections. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Eyring authored blog articles on the right-wing website Granite Grok spreading unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud. The blog posts are available to read at https://granitegrok.com/author/kkrproductions/page/14. In media interviews, Eyring has denied having made such claims.
This equivocation aside, Eyring is right in calling for all public testimony to be included in the voter confidence panel’s report. For its part, the committee has ample opportunity to refute false claims in the summary or conclusion of its report.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan formed the Special Committee on Voter Confidence on April 26 as a bipartisan effort to address concerns about declining voter confidence. Some critics asserted that the committee’s very creation reinforces conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of election fraud.
Part of the committee’s process involved traveling around the state to hear the public’s thoughts about elections. Public comment ranged from expressions of confidence in the election system to criticism of voting machines.
As it sought to deal with these perceptions, the committee ultimately determined that New Hampshire elections are accurate, ballot-counting devices reliable and claims of widespread fraud without evidence.
However much misinformation about the security of U.S. elections is circulating on the Internet, the recent midterm results, especially the defeat of many election deniers, indicate that most voters aren’t buying in. But that’s no reason to sweep conspiracy theories under the rug. New Hampshire’s voter confidence committee can ensure robust and informed discussion about election integrity by including all arguments in its final report.
