After law-enforcement officers with weapons drawn arrested three men on drug charges outside a central Keene restaurant last week, some who witnessed the incident are questioning whether the police response was excessive.
That was the opening to a report in The Sentinel on the Aug. 11 arrests of three men suspected of dealing drugs in the region.
Homeland Security Investigations and Keene police arrested Christopher Torruellas, Lamar Carter and Isaiah Wade in a parking lot at the corner of West and Ashuelot streets. Video of part of the arrest, taken by a pizza shop employee at the scene, shows at least three police vehicles and eight officers — several of them wielding assault-style rifles and dressed in tactical gear — making two of the arrests.
The three men arrested were in a pickup truck, and were ordered to exit, one at a time, and walk backward with their arms raised, until they were handcuffed and put into the waiting vehicles. The audio of the recording posted alongside the story at SentinelSource.com shows the officers to be firm, but calm and respectful.
Court documents indicate Torruellas was charged with possessing heroin with intent to sell, possessing crack cocaine, and possessing a firearm as a felon. That last one referred to a 40 mm Glock found wrapped in a T-shirt in the closet of his Keene hotel room. The other two men were held on federal conspiracy to distribute drugs charges.
From that story and video has sprung a local debate about possible excessive force and what’s necessary to arrest multiple suspects, who may be armed, in 2022.
On one hand — spurred by the video and a capture from it, along with a couple of onlookers saying they felt the show of force was more than necessary — Keene police have been put on the defensive regarding the optics of the arrests. On the other — noting the arrests were carried out professionally and without incident, and that the suspects, while unarmed at the time, did have a gun available — many in the community have come to the department’s defense.
The debate is worth having. Particularly since the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a new, heightened urgency to remove unnecessary force from policing, taking a hard look at incidents that raise alarms is warranted.
Still, it’s important to consider the conditions under which police must work these days. In the past two years, law enforcement deaths have skyrocketed nationally, and while many of those have been due to COVID or an increase in traffic deaths, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund notes the 61 officers killed feloniously by firearms represents a 36 percent increase over the 45 officers killed feloniously by firearms in 2020. And with lawmakers at all levels flatly refusing to take assault-style weapons off the streets, officers can’t know what they’re getting into when responding or carrying out an arrest warrant.
The accounts of bystanders matter in that they paint a picture of what occurred and — as importantly — what it felt like at the scene. But they don’t have the information available to the officers involved. Without that, second-guessing the degree of protection they brought to bear is useless.
That said, ultimately, the police are answerable to the community, and it’s fair to question whether confronting the suspects at 5 p.m. on a weeknight at a busy intersection — with several businesses within range of any weapons fired — was the safest option. Until the police are willing to make more information available — and for now they’re not —the answer to that won’t be known.
Simply put, the debate is a healthy one to have, but it’s not a question of “winning” it. It’s certainly possible both for the police to have acted appropriately and for the public to have become alarmed enough to question their actions. The most important takeaway in this instance is that the incident was without — well — incident.
