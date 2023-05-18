The next generation of wireless cellular technology, 5G, is on the doorstep. It’s fast, and many people will embrace the capabilities it offers.
Others aren’t so welcoming.
With 5G, according to T-Mobile, you can download a full movie in seconds, compared to 4G’s seven minutes or 3G’s one hour.
The latest technology will also support new experiences, like assisted and automated driving as well as immersive augmented and virtual reality. In the workplace, augmented reality (AR) can be used to train workers without putting them in hazardous situations. Virtual reality (VR) has the potential to bring live-streamed events and gaming to life in a new way.
To enable increased performance, 5G will extend into higher radio frequencies, new to mobile phone networks but commonly used in other applications, such as body scanners for security checks. This makes some nervous.
Whether 5G frequencies pose health risks remains the subject of intense discussion. Some residents don’t want 5G cellular transmitters nearby, and they’ve generated considerable static in their efforts to ban them.
Last week, Keene city councilors waded again into the roiling waters of the radio-waves debate when two residents of Middle and Winter streets brought petitions to the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee opposing a 4G transmitter — which could later be converted to accommodate 5G, according to Kürt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director — in their neighborhood.
The city’s public works department has granted a license to Bow-based Tilson Technology to install a small-cell wireless facility in the public right of way at the corner of Summer and Middle streets. According to neighbors, the 35-foot cell tower was installed Monday.
The Federal Communications Commission oversees the wireless industry, and decades ago Congress passed a law that gives the FCC sole discretion over wireless towers. In short, municipalities can’t ban them unless the FCC says so. They do, however, have some say in where they can go.
In 2018, the FCC issued an order restricting what cities and towns can do to curb such transmitters. Essentially, a municipality that allows utility and telephone poles on public rights of way can’t categorically bar the installation of transmitters.
City Attorney Thomas Mullins has advised councilors against taking any action that would hinder a telecommunication company’s ability to install a small-cell wireless facility — essentially a box-like structure mounted on a utility pole or street light — because this could result in a legal dispute.
But he did say last week that it might be worthwhile for the city to revisit its ordinance regarding these structures.
This is something the city should pursue. As it now stands, the ordinance sets location and design standards for small-cell facilities, along with spacing requirements and preferred areas for location. It also requires a license from the DPW director.
Alleged health risks aside, concerns have cropped up about installing these transmitters in historic districts. One resident questioned whether the presence of a transmitter should be allowed in a historic district, and petitioned to force the city to conduct a historic review before giving the OK.
Another petitioner asserts the FCC’s, and the state’s, standards for siting such towers are flawed, and therefore can’t be used.
Short of drawing the city into an expensive lawsuit it would likely lose, councilors might explore questions like this and mull what, if any, further conditions it can legally place on the siting of wireless transmitters.
In November, councilors expanded to 750 feet the range within which residents would have to be notified that a small-cell transmitter would be installed.
Such regulations probably won’t be enough to satisfy staunch opponents of 5G. But they will demonstrate a good-faith effort on the part of the city to address concerns.
