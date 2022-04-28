Five years ago, a global pandemic was the stuff of Hollywood films and Michael Crichton novels. But New Hampshire, with its aging population and legislative reluctance to pay going rates for health care, was facing a growing problem, in the form of a severe shortage of nurses — and other health-care workers.
Of course, the demand for care didn’t conveniently drop. Instead, hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities were forced to hire traveling nurses by the day, a much more costly prospect.
In addition to wage issues, driven by the state’s low Medicaid reimbursement rates, there were supply issues stemming from a lack of quality nursing programs. Both Keene State College and River Valley Community College had seen their credentials revoked for their students’ low test scores on state nursing exams. Both tightened their protocols and righted the ship, regaining accreditation within a few years.
In the meantime, though, market forces played another trick. Those low wages made it hardly worth pursuing the one-year licensed practical nurse certification that had been a key entry into the field. In 2014, River Valley dropped its LPN program for a lack of interest from students. They’d rather pursue a four-year registered nurse degree. Of course, that meant a longer, harder road to becoming a nurse.
And it meant health-care employers had lost their cheapest pool of nursing talent.
A 2017 Sentinel report found there were 229 nursing vacancies in the region, among 16 health facilities.
The situation was so bad for Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home that Maplewood started offering its own training program for those seeking to enter the nursing field. Partnering with Manchester-based LNA Health Careers Inc., Maplewood began hosting six-week training sessions. The kicker: The training was free if the students, once licensed, agreed to work at Maplewood for a year, six months of that on an evening or overnight shift. That arrangement was paused when LNA Health Careers lost its trainer, but the need was so acute, Maplewood created its own trainer to continue the courses.
All of this, as noted, preceded the current pandemic, which has caused many in the nursing field to leave, for a variety of reasons. Thus, the already serious shortage of full-time nursing professionals in the Granite State has again become even more acute. About one in five health-care workers have left their jobs since the start of the pandemic nationwide.
One big step came in 2020, when River Valley reinstated its community college LPN training program in Claremont, since expanded to Laconia and Littleton.
Now, more good news: The state is looking to double its investment in that program statewide. The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted last week to double the community college LPN training program, using $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The ARPA money is a one-time investment, so there’s no telling whether the expansion will last beyond next year. In fact, given the state’s history on such matters, we’d guess it won’t. But since LPN training takes only a year, the boost could double the number of LPNs introduced into the workforce from the state’s community college next year.
It won’t solve the shortage — only better pay and working conditions can really do that. But it’s an important step, and we hope state officials and lawmakers support the program.