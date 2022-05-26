Twice in the past two weeks, students at Monadnock Regional Junior/Senior High School have taken time out of their day to protest bullying, racism and other boorish, harmful behaviors on the part of their classmates. One organizer of the demonstrations said they were necessary because school leaders aren’t responding to reports of bullying as quickly or to the extent necessary to make students feel safe. If it made them feel any safer, a school official shooed away a Sentinel reporter covering the protest, in the name of student safety and privacy.
Meanwhile, in Keene, students showed up at last week’s school board meeting to call for creating a “student victim bill of rights and policies” for those who’ve experienced bullying and establishing a teacher position — to be elected by students — to advocate for victims. That followed 47 students holding a sit-in in the hallway during classes Monday to make the same points.
Many of those same students had held outside protests back in March, citing the same bad behaviors and the same lack of response on the part of school officials. The Keene Board of Education had, in response to the attention, directed administrators to use all tools available — including expulsions and suspensions — to correct ongoing safety and behavioral issues at the high school, even as the board’s newest member put the onus on SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, calling for his resignation.
That didn’t happen. What did was the tried-and-true bureaucratic means of addressing any negative situation: public forums. A statement announcing the forums, posted on the Unit 29 website, signed by Malay, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing and Principal Cindy Gallagher, noted: “What has transpired this year is unacceptable, but it shall be resolved through the collective voices and resolve of everyone.”
Again, “What has transpired this year is unacceptable,” they acknowledged in late March, of the acting out students had been experiencing since the beginning of September.
Out of those forums came lots of talk about the “bad apples” among the students, who were causing all the problems, and of a lack of communication between school officials and parents seeking information. Also, Gallagher noted the myriad challenges of disciplining students today, as laws have changed regarding restraining students, long-term suspensions and other tools officials have used in the past.
A month later, Gallagher explained the not-so-fast-tracked plan for bettering the environment: Information gathered from members across the school community was being analyzed by a consulting group and will be presented to a revived building leadership committee, she said. The committee would then determine which analyses are relevant to different areas of the school, and people working in those areas will use the data to develop action plans for improvements. And, of course, data was sent to a consultant.
Meanwhile, administrators had already started tackling what they called the “low-hanging fruit” among bad behaviors: namely truancy and vandalism. Somehow, we doubt dozens of students and parents were compelled to hit the pavement outside the school to protest that some of their classmates weren’t showing up on time each day. But Gallagher assured the steps were having a clear effect in reducing acting out.
We feel for Gallagher and her Monadnock counterpart Lisa Spencer. They’re dealing with some new and different dynamics — including the pandemic, the Legislature’s whims and the overall growing incivility in our society — and don’t have a lot of options for controlling student misbehavior. As a N.H. Public Radio report made clear this week, they are not alone in that.
At the same time, it’s paramount that students’ complaints about being bullied, assaulted or otherwise harassed are dealt with immediately: not through a series of forums that lead to a monthslong process in which a consultant tallies data that informs a committee that will slowly move forward on suggestions that the school board will eventually get and use to direct administrators to start cracking down … you get the idea.
School officials say they are reacting quickly to specific incidents, but when pressed, they also say they can’t discuss anything about the incidents — even that they occurred, beyond vague categories of disciplinary issues — because of student privacy laws.
Such laws are warranted, to a point. But to the extent that they keep parents and the public from really finding out what’s going on in our schools and what’s being done about it, they’re either too broadly written or are being hidden behind school officials who’d rather not talk about it.
Either way, lawmakers ought to examine those statutes and find ways to make information — at least collective or unidentifiable specifics — available. Who knows? Maybe a parent might actually have an idea that would help solve some of these issues, if they knew enough about them.
And in the meantime, we’d advise students to keep speaking up until they’re no longer being bullied. And we’d hope school officials will think less about the short-term effects of bad publicity about harassment and bullying, and more about the big-picture problems to which such behaviors will inevitably lead.