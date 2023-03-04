The idea of community access television — stations where members of the public could produce and air their own content through their cable TV (and, later, satellite) providers — has existed for more than half a century. More than the idea, in fact: Actual community programming started in New York City as early as 1969 or ’70 — as soon as the Federal Communications Commission allowed it.
Under the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984, up to 5 percent of cable fees are to be set aside for such stations, on the presumption that in areas relying on cable, there exists a public benefit to setting aside space for valuable public programming the cable firms don’t control. It also serves to pay communities for access to their roads and byways, used to string the cable.
Getting the chance — and, often, instruction from cable company experts — to play producer, director, writer, star or even camera operator proved a hit in many locations. But that was just part of the deal. A better provision, in our eyes, was the opportunity for communities to air local meetings and other events that community members might not otherwise be able to see.
In Keene — and for a time Swanzey and Marlborough — Cheshire TV provided those opportunities, and did so very well. The community responded, with dozens of locally produced shows airing at all hours on Time Warner cable (later Spectrum). Cheshire TV was, its operators boasted, a national model for how to run a local PEG — that’s public, educational and government — access operation.
Though Marlborough begged out years ago, Keene and Swanzey continued to charge cable users a subscriber fee that mostly funded a budget north of $200,000. Cheshire TV thrived.
Until it didn’t. When infighting among members of the organization’s board in 2019 and 2020 threatened the operation, Swanzey pulled out. The ugliness continued into 2021, when the city of Keene delivered an ultimatum: Reorganize your board and give the city more control, or the city would also end funding for the operation.
Cheshire TV’s leaders at the time, who had pulled off a coup of sorts earlier in the year, called the city’s bluff. And lost. Keene pulled the plug on funding, and the organization that had served the community well for many years folded in May 2021.
Oddly, in at least one way, the shutdown couldn’t have been timed any better. Because by 2021, local government and school meetings were being largely held remotely due to the COVID pandemic. So while cable subscribers lost access to the meetings, anyone with an Internet connection could view, even participate in, most of them. Plus, the city continued broadcasting government meetings on Spectrum channel 1302.
Still, much was lost when Cheshire TV went dark. Not only the chance to produce local shows on any topic, a valuable outlet for many, but also the educational aspect of learning to produce, record and edit from start to finish. Sure, there’s YouTube and TikTok and vlogs and such, but there must also be viewers out there who missed the content on their cable feed.
Fortunately, city leaders have continued to seek an alternative organization to run local community access. And they found one.
Falls Area Community Television, based in Bellows Falls, has agreed to take on operation of a community access station in Keene. FACT reopened the station at Heberton Hall at 60 Winter St. this week and will operate public-programming services on the Spectrum-provided community-access television channel 1301, according to a news release from the organization. Additionally, FACT TV will train residents, coordinate volunteers and schedule content.
FACT’s Vermont service area includes Athens, Bellows Falls, Brookline, Rockingham, Grafton and Westminster. Its content now shown in those locations will be available in Keene. And Keene-generated content will go to FACT’s Vermont viewers. Good news all.
One additional positive aspect of the deal is that it calls for the city to have one representative on the FACT board, rather than a controlling say in how the station operates. That was the key sticking point that eventually caused the city to pull the plug on Cheshire TV’s funding. Of course, FACT isn’t going through the sort of internal turmoil that caused Keene officials to want more say.
If, at some point, the city government becomes leery of how the station is being run, it can always end the deal when it expires. But the type of setup city officials were looking for to save Cheshire TV would have given them too much sway in dictating programming.
One of the biggest positives to community access TV is its freedom to create, unobstructed by government or other forces.
It’s a nice freedom to have returned.
