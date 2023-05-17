Go for it. That’s how Keene’s City Council should view a proposal to help the Keene Downtown Group fund a visit next month from a noted urban designer to make observations and suggestions regarding the Elm City’s downtown.
Under KDG’s proposal, the downtown merchants association would bring to town Jeff Speck, a former director of design for the National Endowment of the Arts who now heads an urban design consultancy firm in Brookline, Mass. Speck has built a reputation in city planning and has led downtown master planning projects around the country, including in small to mid-size communities. He is known for advocating planning that emphasizes alternatives to suburban sprawl and urban disinvestment. Speck would visit Keene on June 12, spend time walking around the downtown and meet that evening and the following morning with key individuals and the public to offer his ideas for the city to consider as it contemplates changes to its downtown.
Bringing Speck to Keene will cost $12,000, and, in a letter to the council, board member Roger Weinreich said KDG is approaching businesses and others to raise the funds. That effort includes a pitch to the city for $5,000, and it came before the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel committee last week. After discussion, the committee voted, 4-1, to recommend the council approve the funding at its meeting this Thursday. If it does, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told the committee, the city contribution would come from money already being set aside for the city’s downtown infrastructure project.
On its own, the plan to bring in a leading expert in downtown planning and walkability at a reduced cost would be a no-brainer. Dragon, who participated with Weinreich in preliminary discussions with Speck about the visit, told the committee his experience doing many different downtown designs would be beneficial and would involve as wider look beyond Main Street to the side streets to suggest ways to create a more walkable environment. Weinreich also told the committee Speck has said there are design and traffic pattern suggestions relating to Central Square he could present.
If there’s a concern, though, it’s timing. The city is well into its downtown infrastructure project planning, and just recently officials reported spiraling costs had about doubled the projected price tag to over $14 million. What’s frustrating is there seems no significant disagreement over the need to proceed with the infrastructure upgrades. Rather, the way Main Street gets put back together is the principal sticking point, and the different options currently under consideration differ by an estimated $850,000, a relatively small piece of the overall cost.
After an extended process involving an ad-hoc steering committee and public workshops to discuss proposals and seek community input, the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure committee took its initial crack at the proposals Monday night. It made no recommendation, but chair Mitchell Greenwald expects it will do so at its May 25 meeting so that the full council can deliberate — and possibly choose a plan — as soon as its June 1 meeting. That would be almost two weeks before Speck’s visit.
Ideally, the council would pace itself to have the opportunity to learn whether Speck’s recommendations should factor in their consideration. Conversely, the likelihood additional meaningful delay could further escalate the downtown project’s price tag adds urgency to committing to at least the infrastructure component. Certainly, delaying a few weeks to benefit from Speck’s expertise should be possible. But if his input suggests new thinking the council might want to incorporate in the planning, it should find a way to proceed with the essential part of the project, even if the final surface design options — estimated to differ by 6 percent of the currently projected cost — are still being debated.
This, however, should not prevent proceeding with Speck’s visit. No matter its bearing on the downtown infrastructure project planning, his ideas for enhancing Keene’s downtown and its walkability should prove useful. As FOP committee Chair Thomas Powers summarized why he favors the city’s support of Speck’s visits, “I just see it as a great opportunity for us to get a little more information that will be very helpful to us either now or in the future.”
