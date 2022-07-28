The thrill of a blue ribbon. The aroma of fried dough. The sight of midway lights against a summer night sky. It’s mid-summer, and the Cheshire Fair is planning a comeback to rival pre-pandemic days.
Set for Aug. 4 through 7, this year’s event boasts a roster of everything you’d hope to find at a county fair: agricultural and craft exhibits, baking contests, horse shows, tractor and truck pulls, a midway, vendors and more.
The controversial pig scramble remains on this year’s slate, but the poultry show has been canceled because of the avian flu, a precautionary measure recommended by the state.
The slogan of the fair is “Grow the Culture in Agriculture,” submitted by Will Halbrooks of Jaffrey, winner of the Cheshire Fair Theme Contest.
After last year’s pared-back “Ag Days” and 2020’s outright cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the return of a more robust fair this year is welcomed, especially by 4-H members who get a chance to showcase their hard work of the past year. This year’s 4-H lineup includes beef, small animal, dairy, sheep and working steer shows.
While midways and live performances are the main draws of many modern fairs, the Cheshire Fair remains among those still featuring an educational component. Groups like 4-H and the Future Farmers of America encourage young people to participate in agriculture.
Since its founding in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, 4-H has grown to become the nation’s largest youth-development organization. Its mission now, according to the organization’s website, is to “help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.” Members range in age from 8 to 18, with a feeder Cloverbud program for ages 5 to 7. Some 20,000 kids throughout New Hampshire participate in 4-H, under the auspices of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
The Granite State Association of FFA, which includes chapters at Cheshire Career Center in Keene and at Fall Mountain Career Tech Center in Langdon, is an organization for high-school students interested in agriculture and leadership.
Of course, older folks enjoy the fair, too. From commercial farmers to backyard gardeners and homesteaders, the fair offers an opportunity to exhibit their work and engage with others in this celebration of rural life.
The Cheshire Fair comes at a time when inflation is crippling rural America — even to the point that some rural residents are considering moving closer to cities for higher wages, according to a recent NPR report. Those who value country life should consider supporting this important part of it, which organizers have labored to sustain.
Gates open on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 8 a.m. with the national anthem, followed at 10 a.m. by racing pigs, an oxen show and the 4-H beef show. Opening day also features a cupcake-eating contest at noon and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
In between, fair goers will find a cowboy poet, a sheepdog demonstration, live bands, a butterfly tent and a bicycle stunt show, among other entertainment.
The fair winds up on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., after the 5 p.m. demolition derby and 6 p.m. ox pull. A full schedule and exhibitor information is available online at cheshirefair.org.
Beyond attendance, the public is invited to participate in several hands-on aspects of the fair. Entry forms and rules for the pig scramble, skillet toss and woodsmen competition are available online, as are those for exhibitors in vegetables, crafts, flowers, maple products, honey and more.
Agriculture continues to be an integral part of life in the Monadnock Region. In fact, while many Grange halls across the country sit empty, New Hampshire continues to support active granges, including several in Cheshire County.
Since the first American agricultural fair in Pittsfield, Mass., in 1807, county fairs have been part of the agrarian summer landscape. But they can’t survive without community support.
So mark your calendar and plan to join thousands of neighbors in growing the culture in agriculture at the Cheshire Fair. A day at the fair is well worth the $12 price of admission.
