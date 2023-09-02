There is a slightly gloomy side to our mostly cheerful Labor Day celebrations, but it’s not the fault of the holiday itself. Labor Day is not grounded in sadness. While a happy Memorial Day picnic may seem out of place, given the reason for that holiday, no one need feel guilty about firing up the grill and popping a few tops on Labor Day — especially this year, following a summer season that brought more showers than sunshine.
Nor does the day have any religious connotations, so there’s no church-and-state debates over how to observe it and whether it should be mentioned in schools.
Labor Day also gives the entire country the same long weekend, because it falls on the first Monday in September in every state and territory. And it hasn’t been moved around from another more significant date to create a long weekend with an argument attached to it. Labor Day is supposed to be part of a long weekend.
The semi-gloomy side of Labor Day comes from the change of seasons. Most people’s vacations have now come and gone; schools are back in session. This weekend marks the traditional end of summer fun, ushering in the brief interlude between the final days at the lake and the first mornings of frost.
Hence it’s our annual reminder that the gardens will soon have to be cleaned up and composted, brussels sprouts, carrots and kale to the contrary notwithstanding. New Englanders who may have played like grasshoppers for the past three months will now have to behave like ants in preparation for the winter rigors ahead.
But delight mostly outweighs discomfort on a New Hampshire Labor Day. Its arrival promises an end to humidity-ridden sleepless nights and the arrival of apple harvests, fresh cider, winter-squash sales, riots of color in the hillsides and tourists bearing lucre. Everyone has a favorite season, and it’s no surprise that around here fall has a fair share of adherents.
Labor Day has not always been so benign. It was first celebrated in New York in 1882, started by a labor union, and it soon became a day to focus on the labor-management conflicts of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Organized labor leaders still tend to view the holiday as their own, and the long weekend always brings heated but constructive public reflections concerning health care, pension plans, job security and unionization.
By and large, though, the holiday has evolved primarily into a day of rest and enjoyment for almost everybody. Try to start an argument about that.
Monday, most Americans — including the people who put out this newspaper — will take a day off. And we won’t feel the slightest bit guilty about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.