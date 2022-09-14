Demonstrating that democratic government can work, a recent decision to allow the historic Fitzwilliam Inn to operate a “sobriety retreat” — with conditions — appears to satisfy both the property owner and local residents who expressed some initial reticence about the proposal.
Operated throughout the world, sober retreats offer those recovering from addiction a supportive space away from the daily routine to focus on self-care.
After a site visit and methodical consideration of pros and cons, the Fitzwilliam Board of Zoning Adjustment last week approved a special exception to the town zoning rules to allow such a retreat at the 18th-century inn overlooking Fitzwilliam’s quintessential New England common.
On the market for three years without a serious offer, the inn needed to be reinvented to remain viable, so owner Chelley Tighe sought an exception from the town’s zoning rules for the purpose of bringing business back to the property, reopening part of the inn as a sobriety retreat for men while offering the remaining rooms to other paying guests.
The proposal also includes turning the inn’s bar into a coffee shop and the restaurant into a pizza kitchen with counter and patio service.
Tighe’s plan first met with some opposition from residents, but it appears the town has managed a compromise by setting some conditions. At the end of deliberations, the zoning board determined the proposed use would be appropriate and not “detrimental or injurious” to the neighborhood.
The benefits of the decision are two-fold: The town saves a business, and those in addiction recovery get the opportunity to further their journey on the road to sobriety in a beautiful rural setting.
Per the conditions set by the board, no more than five of the inn’s 10 lodging units will be regularly used for the retreat, which is meant to serve those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction who have already completed medical and rehabilitation programs. The zoning board sought assurances that no more than 10 recovery guests be at the inn at one time, and no guest should be allowed to stay more than 90 days.
The board requested that two qualified staff members oversee the inn and retreat at all times. Board members also asked Tighe and her staff to develop a 24-hour safety protocol with town departments for emergency services and response procedures for mental health situations and relapse events.
“All of the conditions I think were very fair,” Tighe said, “and quite honestly, they were things we were already planning on doing.”
Tighe described the retreat, which will follow the Alcoholics Anonymous model, as a transition for fully sober guests who have been vetted by local treatment clinics. Retreat guests will pay for a stay at the inn, Tighe said, and she expects about 90 percent of them to have their own insurance to cover the cost.
Her son Kevin, who completed a similar rehab program that she called life-changing, is set to run the pizza kitchen. Tighe told the board that offering a sobriety retreat has been a “dream” for her and her family. Sober tourism is a growing segment of the travel industry, she noted.
Gripped by the worst addiction epidemic in its history, the U.S. has lost some 760,000 citizens to drug overdose alone since 1999, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. More than 140,000 die in this country each year from excessive alcohol use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and both alcohol-involved and drug-overdose deaths have increased significantly during the pandemic.
Substance-use disorder is a disease that requires a multi-step prescription, and sober retreats are part of the remedy. The Fitzwilliam Inn can now provide a comfortable, meditative space for those recovering from addiction to focus on a new life of sobriety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.