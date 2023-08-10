Since the unfortunate demise of the city’s once-signature event, the Keene Pumpkin Festival, following ugly partying-turned-rioting in 2014 near Keene State College, officials in the Elm City have had a complicated relationship with the idea of bringing the festival back in anything resembling its former glory.
This year feels different.
Mind you, the unanimous approvals given to plans for a larger-scale event by the city council and its Planning, Licenses and Development Committee come with some caveats. But there’s definitely a renewed sense of excitement in the air.
The original pumpkin festival — which grew organically from a small autumn event held to bolster the downtown into a worldwide, record-breaking phenomenon — was, from about 2003 to 2014, a momentous undertaking that raised the city’s profile, boosted merchants and hospitality firms, and raised many thousands of dollars for area nonprofit organizations. Highlighted by attempts to secure and keep the Guinness World Record for Most Lit Jack-o’-Lanterns in One Place, it annually drew upward of 50,000 visitors to downtown Keene.
Meanwhile, Keene was developing a reputation among New England college students as the place to be on the third weekend of October. Over several years, students invaded downtown after the festival to destroy pumpkins and generally make a mess. And in 2013, a Bay State DJ used social media to push partying at Keene State College to an extreme, with thousands of attendees and several injuries. That led the city and college to look at ways to curb such partying, but those efforts stalled and proved completely ineffectual in 2014, as several large off-campus parties devolved into full-on rioting, met with tear gas, rubber bullets and squads of police in full riot gear.
Though the festival itself had been a success, the city council refused, in the wake of such ancillary pandemonium, to approve a license in 2015. That led Let It Shine, the then organizer of the event, to take the event to Laconia. Meanwhile, other organizers tried to fill the gap, most notably the Monadnock Pumpkin Festival held in Swanzey at the Cheshire Fairgrounds. They were solid events, but failed to capture the magic of the original.
Organizer Let It Shine returned to the city council in 2017, pitching a tamped-down, kid-friendly pumpkin festival for Central Square. It would, organizers vowed, include only jack-o’-lanterns carved by area school students and have no vendors or pumpkin towers. A cautious council debated, but allowed it.
The next few years, the dynamic remained the same, with councilors grilling Let It Shine’s point man, Tim Zinn, about any attempt to enlarge the event. Add a couple of nonprofit food vendors? Maybe. More pumpkins? Perhaps. But don’t you dare count them!
Of course, COVID took a toll, causing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 festivals. During that break, Zinn announced Let It Shine’s board would be stepping down and was seeking new blood. New members stepped in and organized a more modest “Gathering of the Gourds” last fall.
Now, it appears, the reins have been loosened, to a degree. Contributing, no doubt, is that those 11 new board members include three city councilors, two of them the chair and vice chair of the PLD committee.
One of them, Councilor Mike Giacomo, outlined the aim for this year’s return of the “Keene Pumpkin Festival” last week. “We’re … trying to create something that’s Keene scale,” he told The Sentinel.
That includes, for the first time since 2014, a pumpkin tower at the head of Central Square. But it does not, he cautioned, include any attempt to set a record or count the number of gourds. The event will shut down Main Street and Central Square and reach all the way to Railroad Square, and will offer fundraising opportunities to about 15 nonprofits. He said he expects 8,000-10,000 attendees.
All of that is a big jump from recent festivals and includes some aspects councilors had previously opposed. But this time around, nary a voice of concern was raised.
We suspect that nearly a decade after the last of the big-time pumpkin fests, many in the community are ready for something larger than recent festivals. This seems like a good compromise, as long as security can be assured.
Toward that end, it’s worth noting it’s been eight years since the rioting that shut down the event. Both Keene State and the city have new leadership, and a full eight classes of students here and at nearby colleges have graduated. There ought to be little, if any, institutional memory among students of those antics. It also doesn’t hurt that Let It Shine has smartly slated the festival this year for Keene State’s parents weekend — when proud moms and dads will be in town.
“We want to make sure people’s expectations are well-managed. We want this to be a community event, focused on kids, nonprofits and celebrating our community here,” Giacomo said.
Cheers to that.
