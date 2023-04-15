Back in 2020, Winchester’s then-police chief requested the town fund a new position for his department: a social worker. His reasoning was that his officers were spending more and more of their time handling calls about disputes, drug addiction, alcoholism, mental distress, people trespassing because they need a place to sleep and other problems that go way beyond law-breaking.
It wasn’t a groundbreaking idea — calls for more police funding to go toward mental health and social work had been building since 2014, when the death of Michael Brown outside St. Louis at the hands of a police officer put a spotlight on policing and confrontations.
The request also aligned in some ways with training recommendations made by the state Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency following the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police (sensing a trend here?). But it was a new idea for the Monadnock Region, as far as we know.
“All of this extra stuff that we deal with now as police — we are not social workers, we’re not mental health counselors, we’re not marriage counselors, but so much of our job is counseling and doing all of those things,” Chief Mike Tollett told The Sentinel. His idea was for a part-time social worker who, presumably, could take a hand-off of cases from his officers and follow up to get them the services they really need — not for someone to accompany officers on calls.
We thought the concept made sense and town voters that year funded a part-time position. However, Tollett was fired before the position was filled, and the town has continued to churn through both officers and chiefs — perhaps itself an indication of the nature of the job these days.
Last month, Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced the city is looking at adding a social worker to its police. Or maybe just to work with the police, but not as an actual department employee. The idea was discussed before the city’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee.
The idea, as she explained to The Sentinel’s Hunter Oberst, is similar to Winchester’s proposal. Paid for via funds set aside from the N.H. Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which is meant for programs that address substance-abuse disorders, the person would coordinate with local agencies and child and family support services such as Monadnock Family Services, The Doorway at Keene and the Division of Child and Families and SAU29.
Dragon said while this employee would not patrol with police officers, they might conduct off-site visits to potential clients in the company of an officer. She said police in Laconia and Dover have similar outreach programs with social workers.
There has been some discussion among city officials about whether the worker ought to actually be outside the police department; state Rep. Jodi Newell told the committee the position should not be affiliated with the police, because some who could benefit from the help don’t trust police. Chief Steven Stewart argued for its inclusion, saying it would make it easier for the worker to interact with officers.
We’re not sure someone being counseled on how to get help for substance abuse or mental health is going to pause to ask what department the worker helping them is assigned to, but we’d also argue this position could do a lot down the road to reinforce the reputation of the police in the community.
We could also see — again, down the road — having a counselor or social worker respond to certain calls where picking up on social cues may be vital in determining how to approach the situation.
But for now, this seems a good first step. As a bonus, Dragon said the program would also include mental health training for all Keene officers and dispatchers, since the police are usually the first responders to scenes of drug-abuse or mental health crisis. That is, again, something the LEACT Commission recommended.
Policing is, at the best of times, a difficult job. Even with such training, there’s no substitute for a professional counselor or clinician. And having such a person available will free officers up to do more of the tasks the community typically associates with policing, rather than spending it on getting someone into the system for mental health/substance abuse help.
