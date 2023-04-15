Back in 2020, Winchester’s then-police chief requested the town fund a new position for his department: a social worker. His reasoning was that his officers were spending more and more of their time handling calls about disputes, drug addiction, alcoholism, mental distress, people trespassing because they need a place to sleep and other problems that go way beyond law-breaking.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.