The city of Manchester has selected a Jacksonville, Fla., company to help with its rebranding efforts, Manchester Ink Link reported last week. North Star Place Branding has been hired to make the city more attractive to tourists, businesses and prospective residents.
And who will foot the bill? All who pay federal taxes.
The marketing initiative is expected to cost $1.5 million, paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal pandemic relief package.
Proponents of the federal government’s clawing back unspent COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, meet your poster child.
Enacted in March 2021, when the world was in the throes of a new and deadly virus, the American Rescue Plan Act was developed to deliver direct relief to the American people, save the U.S. economy and beat the virus, according to the White House.
In the panic, Congress threw a lot of money at the problem, not knowing what the pandemic’s effects would be. We now know the government likely overcompensated.
With a soaring national debt of more than $31 trillion, Republican members of Congress are right to demand reclaiming unused pandemic relief funds. When it spends more money than it takes in, the government borrows to make up the difference. And the costs of that borrowing drive the debt even further.
To pay down that $31 trillion debt, every individual in the U.S. would have to contribute about $94,000, according to the Cato Institute. If we allow the deficit to continue to rise, we leave a legacy of potentially crippling tax burdens for future generations.
A Pew Research Center survey earlier this year about the public’s policy priorities revealed that for 57 percent of Americans reducing the budget deficit is a top priority for the president and Congress to address this year. Concern has risen among members of both parties, though Republicans and Republican-leaning independents remain far more likely than Democrats to view cutting the deficit as a priority.
Agencies have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate all ARPA funds and until the end of 2026 to spend the money, according to the ARPA rules.
Now, faced with the prospect of clawbacks, states are scrambling to commit the money.
N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat representing District 2, sent out a news release May 22 urging the state to spend remaining federal relief funds.
She said she spoke with the director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery about “the millions of dollars in federal funds remaining to use” from the American Rescue Plan Act and the possibility of establishing a contingency account to ensure uncommitted money gets used eventually.
“We have these resources thanks to the hard work of the congressional delegation,” Warmington said in the release, “and we need to make sure every single dollar of federal money is spent before the deadline.”
Given the size of the national debt, maybe not. If we have to look that hard to find ways to spend the money, perhaps we don’t really need it as much as federal coffers do. There’s a tendency for those on the local and state level to see federal funds as found money, as if it were created out of thin air. It’s not; it’s taxes paid for by every one of us.
The debt-ceiling deal now working its way through Congress would rescind roughly $28 billion in unobligated funds from the COVID-19 relief packages that Congress passed to respond to the pandemic, according to CNN, but would retain $5 billion to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, along with funding for vaccines and treatments for the uninsured.
Congress approved roughly $4.6 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds since the pandemic began in early 2020, CNN reported.
Some of that money was much needed and well spent. But when governmental agencies have to dream up ways to use it, as Manchester is doing with its rebranding initiative, it’s time to return the money.
