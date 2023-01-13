In the current politically-divisive climate, it may be folly to call any proposal a surefire no-brainer. Re-upping expanded Medicaid coverage in New Hampshire comes close, and, as the saying goes for horseshoes and hand grenades, that should be good enough.
Expanded Medicaid coverage, a component of the Affordable Care Act, serves the ACA’s aim to expand health-care access by making Medicaid medical and mental health (and now dental) insurance coverage more widely available to those for whom private or employer insurance is unavailable or unaffordable. Though the federal government covers the lion’s share of the cost — initially all; now, 90 percent — the states must cover the balance. Because the 2012 Supreme Court decision generally upholding the ACA ruled that Congress cannot mandate the states implement the expanded Medicaid component, however, its adoption has since been fought out on a state-by-state basis.
In New Hampshire, proponents’ arguments that expanding the Medicaid eligibility pool — it currently includes people earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level — would reduce overall cost and benefit the state’s economy ultimately prevailed over more philosophically-driven alarms about “welfare state” expansion that would create greater governmental dependence and deter the newly eligible from seeking employment. Expanded Medicaid was first enacted in 2014 with bipartisan support under then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, but only for two years. It has since been renewed twice, again in 2016 during Hassan’s tenure and most recently in 2018 under Gov. Chris Sununu. Each renewal included a sunsetting date, and the current authorization expires at the end of 2023.
During its nine years, expanded Medicaid has proved remarkably successful in expanding access to health insurance coverage in New Hampshire. According to state Medicaid statistics, at the end of 2022, total Medicaid enrollment has about doubled to almost 250,000 individuals since expanded Medicaid began. Most striking, though, is that U.S. Census Bureau data estimate the state’s uninsured rate had by the end of 2021 been more than halved, welcome progress to which Medicaid expansion surely significantly contributed.
Similarly noteworthy has been the bipartisan support for expanded Medicaid and the acceptance that assuring greater health-care access is not only vital to more vulnerable New Hampshirites and their families, but also important for the state’s economic health. Senate President Jeb Bradley, the Wolfeboro Republican who’s played an instrumental role in shepherding expanded Medicaid through the Legislature, argues that [it] avoids a “hidden tax” on state residents and businesses that results when uninsured patients seek care “at the emergency room, where it is more costly to care for them,” he said on WMUR recently.
As Bradly also noted, the state’s business community has made clear its support for expanded Medicaid. At a press conference last week in Concord, according to media reports, a senior executive of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire said it’s strongly backed by the state’s employers and identified permanent reauthorization of expanded Medicaid as the BIA’s top health care legislative priority. At a time when worker shortages make attracting and maintaining a healthy workforce especially critical, expanded Medicaid’s importance to the business community makes sense because, as Bradley stated, it “has helped people get into the workforce.”
With such expressions of support, the prospects for re-upping expanded Medicaid seem promising. There are, of course, related issues that will likely come up. Among them are to what extent expanded Medicaid eligibility hinges on a work requirement — that has had a checkered record in the courts and with federal regulators — and how the state will source the funding for its 10 percent share of the cost, a component of which currently comes from liquor-sales taxes redirected from the state’s alcohol abuse prevention and treatment fund. And given the benefits that have proven out over expanded Medicaid’s near decade-long track record, the state should commit to its permanent renewal to remove the uncertainty for eligible residents and businesses that has accompanied each sunset date.
Failure to continue expanded Medicaid coverage risks ending health-care coverage for some 50,000-60,000 Granite Staters, N.H. Business recently reported. That’s a hit they and the state’s economy shouldn’t take. Bradley has said he supports continuing the program and is optimistic the Legislature will approve it. That’s good news, because doing so ought indeed to be a no-brainer.
