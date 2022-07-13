Improved access along Main Street for pedestrians and bicyclists and more electric vehicle charging stations downtown were among the suggestions from the approximately 50 residents and business owners who attended a recent public input meeting on Keene’s planned downtown infrastructure project.
City officials held the June 29 drop-in session to hear what stakeholders have to say about the multimillion-dollar project, which is part of Keene’s Capital Improvement Program. Expected to begin in mid-2023, the two-year plan includes a long list of system upgrades along Main Street, including storm-water drainage, water and sewer lines, telecommunication, electrical, broadband, irrigation, traffic signals and lighting.
While the project will likely be a major disruption, the city pledges to mitigate the impact on downtown businesses and residents. Carrying an estimated price tag of $7.4 million, which will be paid for with a mix of city, state and possibly federal funds, according to Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist, the project will require tearing up Main Street.
But it also presents a “once in a century opportunity to reimagine public spaces downtown, making them more accessible, greener, useful and beautiful,” Mark Rebillard, chairman of the Keene Downtown Group, said in an email to members.
The last major downtown revitalization occurred in 1988.
Those attending last month’s drop-in session envisioned a healthier and greener Keene, with wider and safer sidewalks along with more green spaces.
Ward 2 City Councilor Bobby Williams said he’d like to see designated bike lanes and plenty of bicycle parking. Perhaps the city could even consider a bike-share system, which offers two-wheelers that can be rented for short stints. Keene State and Antioch University New England have had such programs.
The public’s suggested improvements could play an important role in advancing the city’s safety, livability and sustainability. They could also make Keene more attractive as a tourist destination.
Accommodating some of these proposals might necessitate some changes to the way we now use Main Street. In the past, businesses and residents have balked at losing even one Main Street parking space, but let’s think about the net gain: healthier bodies, reduced dependence on gasoline-powered vehicles, cleaner air. For those who are able, the walk from Main Street to the city’s designated public parking areas is generally short. They would be sensible locations for EV charging stations.
Now is the time to weigh in on the project. The city plans to hold another public input session in late summer or early fall. Meanwhile, members of the public can participate in an online survey at https://engagestantec.mysocialpinpoint.com/keene-downtown-infrastructure.
The Keene Downtown Group plans to hold question-and-answer sessions for its members and downtown business owners on Friday, July 15, at 8:30 a.m. and Wednesday, July 20, at 5 p.m. at the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce and via Zoom. More information is available from Mark@DeepRootsMB.com.
Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, the city’s consultant and designer for the project, noted in a recent article by Sentinel reporter Hunter Oberst that the goal of the infrastructure project is to build on Keene’s already great vibe. Rooted in history and surrounded by natural beauty, Keene has the added benefits of a college town: a youthful, educated population; various entertainment and dining options; community festivals, sporting events and more.
By focusing on Main Street as the hub of a worthwhile destination for both residents and visitors, Keene’s infrastructure project can bring the city into the 21st century and beyond, attracting those who are ready to take advantage of healthier, greener living in an outdoorsy and vibrant New England college town.
