It’s been overflow parking for the Colony Mill — and later, the Colony Mill Marketplace — and for events held in Ashuelot River Park, such as Art in the Park. It’s held carnivals and been a dumping ground for snow after winter storms. It’s been eyed for a farmers market, an eco-friendly green space, as the site of a transplanted Maplewood Nursing Home and for an 83-unit, four-story condominium complex.
Now, nearly a decade after it was first proposed, the empty parking lot on Keene’s Ashuelot Street is slated to become part of adjacent Ashuelot River Park.
The 3½-acre lot had been owned by the mill, then Emil Legere, who developed the marketplace, as overflow parking. For decades it served as an access point to the river and trails, parking for park events, and occasional host to events of its own.
Then the Mayo group bought the Colony Mill Marketplace. Mayo hoped to build a condominium complex on the extra lot, which raised the ire of Ashuelot Street neighbors who decried the plan as too big. Eventually, Mayo got a plan approved by the city, but then the 2008 recession hit and the proposal never went forward. Mayo eventually sold the mill and other property to Manchester-based Brady Sullivan. But the lot was no longer attached. It had already been sold separately.
The lot was subsequently eyed by the county as a new site for a new Keene nursing home, before that plan also went south. Two investment groups bought it before Jim Putnam, Bob King and Rick Cohen, under the name JRR Properties, took ownership in 2013. The plan then was to turn it into a greenspace, ancillary to the river park, with an eco-friendly playground.
For the past eight-plus years, not much has been heard about the lot. Its gate was padlocked, and it became more overgrown, until last year, suddenly, the pavement was torn up, replaced by a field of grass. A greenspace indeed.
Last week, local attorney Thomas Hanna requested, on behalf of JRR Properties, that the city accept most of the lot as a donation, with the remainder to be donated to the Monadnock Conservancy to house that group’s headquarters, plus a 100 kW solar array to provide power to the conservancy building and park facilities. The 2½-acre park site would include an access area to the river for canoes and kayaks.
It would seem a perfect use of the site, which has long been an eyesore, even when useful. Members of the city’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee certainly thought so in addressing the request last Thursday.
At least one resident, apparently fed up with the amount of nontaxable land in the city, disagreed. He argued the city’s already got enough recreation land and needs revenue-generating properties more.
It’s a viable argument: About one-quarter of Keene’s total property value is nontaxable, because it’s owned by a qualifying charitable, educational or religious institution or by some arm of government. In 2017, that was $611 million in value, out of a total assessed worth of $2.4 billion, removed from Keene’s tax base. In a city with one of the highest tax rates in New Hampshire, it’s a big hit, even though some of these entities pay the city for services in lieu of taxes.
But there’s another side to that equation. Overall, a city or town’s tax rate is going to be higher if the total value of its land is lower. Creating more-appealing recreational venues, along with improving schools and attracting businesses, are some of the ways city leaders can make Keene more attractive and, perhaps, increase the value of properties here.
The lot on Ashuelot Street has long been eyed for a variety of uses. It hasn’t yet worked out as a residential development, and several of the other uses would have made it untaxable as well. Ashuelot River Park is one of the gems of the city, but underutilized because it’s difficult to access the river and parking is available only in adjacent commercial lots. This plan would improve both issues.
The City Council certainly ought to weigh the downside of removing any further land in the city from the tax rolls, but in this case, we’d say it’s worth that trade-off.
