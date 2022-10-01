Last week — the week the calendar marks as the beginning of autumn — came too early for the fall foliage season’s full burst of color. The week was, however, awash from an outburst of community festivals, celebrations and events that did this region proud and should give local folks gratitude to live here.
The events’ breadth was striking, from the whimsical charm of Winchester’s Pickle Festival community celebration last Saturday, to the thought-provoking session the preceding mid-week’s Radically Rural summit convened to address challenges and opportunities shared by smaller, rural communities nationwide, to the joyful turnout to marvel at and cheer the athleticism and grit of the many experienced and not-so-much-so participants both young and old who came out on a crisp early fall morning to compete, or just participate, in Sunday’s Clarence DeMar Marathon and half marathon and related challenges.
And there was even more. The week kicked off two Saturdays ago with Keene’s inaugural Pride Festival, celebrating the region’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community. A week later, it was bookended by the annual Keene International Festival held to showcase the diversity of world cultures found in the region. In between — and still continuing via online streaming through Oct. 6 — was the Monadnock International Film Festival, with its showings at venues around the region of challenging and entertaining films ranging from the provocative to the uplifting.
There were common denominators and themes, of course. Certainly, the enthusiastic community participation was striking. Whether it was the many volunteers who helped organize and staff the events, or the many community residents who joined with visitors from beyond to attend, participate and enjoy, the support and turnout served as a reminder of the heartening degree of civic engagement that’s a hallmark of the Monadnock Region.
Also showcased was another of the region’s particular strengths — its increasing welcomeness to different cultures and valuing the diversity among those who are our neighbors. The celebratory spirit at the Pride Festival was palpable and a credit to its organizer, Keene Pride. One visitor from Rhode Island noted that the pride event in that state — held at night and accompanied by much drinking, he said — is “like a party,” whereas the Keene celebration is “more like a festival.” It was, as Keene Pride board member Susan MacNeil said from her longtime perspective on the region, “just stunning how the tenor of this community has changed to become more supportive.”
That sentiment was echoed for the International Festival. The event is put on by the Keene International Festival Committee, now in partnership with the city’s Human Rights Committee. Co-organizer Elizabeth Nieuwsma-Dell was excited by the growth in participation this year, noting the “word is getting out ... and we’re supported by the community.”
As uplifting as these were, they also served as a reminder of the challenge to be ever more welcoming and accepting. There was a panel discussion in the lead-up to the Pride Festival focused on older LGBTQ people, a sobering testament to the lack of acceptance and welcome too many have long endured. Some of the MONIFF films also highlight the difficulties facing those of various racial, ethnic and gender identity backgrounds. And the many topics at the Radically Rural summit (disclosure note: The Sentinel is a co-organizer) included an engaging arts and culture track session on connecting with rural BIPOC communities and a lively roundtable discussion on “Welcoming Immigrants to Our Rural Communities.”
Even recognizing the ongoing challenges, it was a week to celebrate, both in person and on reflection. International Festival founder and master of ceremonies Jennifer Alexander could have been speaking of the whole week’s events when she said of the region’s diversity of people that “they bring a richness to our community that is wonderful and makes us a special place to be.” If the week-long diversity of community celebration, spirit and welcome are any indication, the region promises to continue so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.