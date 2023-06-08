Among words to describe Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera’s proposal to place armed civilian guards at area school, “discouraging” predominates.
We say that not because the pilot program Rivera is hoping to launch with the backing of the state Department of Education lacks merit. Rather it’s that the alarming rise in active-shooter incidents in schools and elsewhere and the inability of the country to rein in the proliferation of assault-style and other weapons to lessen the frequency of mass shootings mean the options for those charged with keeping school children safe have so dwindled that posting armed guards on school grounds is being considered.
New Hampshire, including this corner of it, is fortunate the scourge of mass shootings has not yet spread here. But a Maine man arrested with a stash of assault weaponry in April stands charged with threatening to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, and to think such an assault can’t or won’t happen here is dangerously naïve.
Rivera cites that close brush, and the March school shooting in Nashville, for spurring conversations he began with other officials that have led to his pilot program proposal. “I just can’t sit back and wait,” as he put it on WKBK radio.
His feeling of urgency is understandable. By his count, Cheshire County has some 30 public, charter and private schools with elementary-school-age kids, and the sheriff’s department would be among the agencies called on to respond to an active-shooter event there. Response time in such a situation is critical, and many of the county’s schools are in more rural locations and in towns with small-size police staffs which often are struggling to fill vacancies. Some rely heavily on the sheriff’s office for coverage. If help from the sheriff’s department is required, Rivera told The Sentinel’s Rick Green, it could take up to 20 minutes to get to, for example, schools in Gilsum, Marlow or Stoddard.
Working with other law enforcement officials and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Rivera proposes a $1.5 million pilot program to hire 15 armed school guards for Cheshire County schools. They would not be police officers, he says, but would need to meet the same qualifications necessary for admission to police academy and thus be subject to the same background and psychological checks as are prospective police officers. As for recruiting, New Hampshire has a sizable pool of retired law enforcement, emergency responders and retired veterans whom he envisions being interested in the seasonal role.
His proposal so far lacks funding. Edelblut’s pitch to include it in the budget was rejected by the Senate Finance Committee in late May. It’s possible that could change in final negotiations or funding will have to be found elsewhere.
Even if he finds funding, Rivera recognizes there are many details yet to be hammered out. He is clear, however, that no guard will be forced on local schools and that, even in accepting an armed guard, they will have say on such matters as how visible the guard’s weapons will be. He also emphasizes the school guards will not take the place of any existing school resource officer nor will they have any other law enforcement responsibility. And there are many questions about the training and qualifications of the school guards that school officials, parents and the public need answered.
Rivera’s proposal is not unique — there’s a similar program he knows of in Florida — and Edelblut noted to The Sentinel that retired law enforcement officers are already providing security at the state’s courts.
Of course, no plan is foolproof. Rivera acknowledges even a well-trained armed guard may not stop a heavily-armed shooter. And the horrific Parkland and Uvalde school shootings are tragic reminders that even those trained for such situations may nevertheless fail when called upon. But Rivera says an armed guard’s presence could deter an intruder or, if not, buy valuable time for back-up law enforcement to arrive.
In championing the pilot program, Rivera is simply doing his job — seeking to improve public safety in the county. If a school-guard program can be fashioned that addresses the training and other questions and affords local school officials and communities appropriate input, it’s worth testing.
That it is even under consideration, though, is discouraging indeed.
Shame on us.
