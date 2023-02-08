City staff is again bringing before the planning board and city councilors a change to the city’s zoning code that would allow development on lots of 2 acres in the rural zone.
You may recall the topic arose last summer, in conjunction with another change aimed at spurring residential development — most pointedly, more workforce housing. It was paired with changes to provide incentives to builders to include more affordable housing options, conserve open space and incorporate solar energy.
At that time, the move seemed to come out of nowhere. In fact, they followed a common timeline for such changes to city code, which is to go to the City Council for a first reading after being developed by staff or suggested by a councilor, then sent to a committee, where the public gets its first opportunity to comment, before coming back for a full council vote. That process can become problematic when a proposed change is met with myriad questions and opposition — as this was — because while the process isn’t secretive, it also doesn’t put any public focus on the items until late in the game unless officials make a point of doing so.
Last summer, the zoning change came up before the council July 21, and after review by the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, returned Sept. 1 to the council for a public hearing, during which criticism of the proposal ran high. It was subsequently sent back to the PLD after city counsel determined not enough notice had been given to the public before the hearing. While the rest of the proposed changes were approved, the rural density portion was removed at an October planning workshop.
Now, months later, the idea’s being resurrected, but on a slower track. We agree it’s worth consideration, though several potential downsides need to be addressed. Moreover, taking a slower pace to give citizens more opportunity to mull the concept and get those needed answers, is a very good approach. The current timeframe calls for the topic to go before the joint Planning Board/PLD March 13 before moving on to the City Council for a public hearing, giving citizens more time to examine the plan and comment.
The 5-acre minimum lot size came about, city officials noted, in 1977, when the rate of population growth in Keene had been running in double-digits for multiple decades. According to proponents of the move, it worked by stemming dense development. But now, with growth stagnant and a need for more qualified workers stymied in part by a lack of affordable housing options, officials are hoping that reverting to a 2-acre minimum will prompt “modest” growth.
The rural district is Keene’s lowest density residential zone, generally outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available.
Some of the questions raised during the ordinance’s first go-round that need to be explained for voters include the tax effects for the rural zone. Property owners in that zone understandably want to know whether having their land suddenly be able to be converted into more lots means they’ll be paying more in taxes without having taken any action of their own.
Planners say the change probably won’t result in very much change. But on paper, it’s a very big change in density. Why do they believe developers won’t rush to take advantage? Remember, while the city could always later change the zone back to a less-dense one, any plans filed for development in a 2-acre zone would have to be honored.
And why 2 acres anyway? Why not 3 or 2.5? Or even 1? If city officials recognize much has changed since 1977, why revert to that density? Is there a logical reason that’s the best choice?
And should the change apply to all of the city’s current rural district — roughly half the developable land in the city — or be limited to areas where city water and sewer could reasonably be extended?
The point is, having decided to look at changing the density of the city’s most open zone, officials could propose any sort of change allowable under state and city rules. Why this specific plan?
Certainly, there is a pressing need for more affordable housing stock in the region. Lessening density requirements is one possible solution. But that needs to balanced against retaining the character of the city that’s attracted those who already reside here.
