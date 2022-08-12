It was a welcome, if rare, outburst of bipartisanship in Concord when the House and Senate passed legislation to extend dental benefits to adults on Medicaid and Gov. Chris Sununu signed it into law last month.
Previously, adult Medicaid coverage was limited to extractions and other treatment related to acute conditions. Starting in April 2023, benefits available to Medicaid-eligible adults will include a range of preventive, diagnostic and other basic services.
The legislation’s enactment marked the culmination of efforts by dental health advocates to address the cost barriers Medicaid-eligible adults face in obtaining regular, proactive oral health care and was, prime House sponsor Joseph Schapiro of Keene told The Sentinel, “a really good day for New Hampshire.”
He’s right. More than 85,000 Granite Staters over 21 will become eligible for the expanded coverage when the law takes effect. And experience in other states indicates 21 to 24 percent of them — perhaps 20,000 — will seek care in the first year, Gail Brown, director of the N.H. Oral Coalition has stated.
The new law, however, is but one step toward making basic dental care available to those who lack means. Of critical concern is the need to increase the pool of New Hampshire dentists who accept patients on Medicaid. N.H. Bulletin reports that approximately 16 percent of the state’s dentists currently accept Medicaid patients and that some oral health advocates estimate at least twice as many will be necessary to serve needs after the law takes effect.
Various reasons are cited for the low participation, but foremost is low reimbursement rates. Added paperwork and administrative burden also play a role, particularly for smaller practices. So, too, there can be hesitancy to take on patients who may have inconsistent work schedules or lack paid leave or reliable transportation access, which make keeping appointments challenging.
And, as for all health-care professions, there’s a shortage of providers, with reports the number of licensed dentists in the state is declining. Brown said she knows of just 17 dental centers in the state — Keene-based Dental Health Works is one — that serve individuals and families having limited resources or relying on Medicaid coverage, down from 19 a few months ago. Of course, many dentists and practices seek to play a part individually, offering or participating in clinics and in other ways. Even so, Stephanie Pagliuca, a senior workforce recruiter for the Bi-State Primary Care Association that serves New Hampshire and Vermont, told N.H. Bulletin that, although many dentists “really have great intentions and want to do right by the community,” taking on Medicaid patients “can be intimidating.”
Fortunately, dental health advocates are not resting now that Medicaid dental coverage has been enacted. One initiative the state and advocates are looking at is giving practitioners administrative and other support, such as to handle paperwork and schedule appointments, provide transportation and language services and connect patients, who often have additional medical and other issues, to other services.
Also, out-of-state recruitment — critical for a state with no dental school — has stepped up. Some dental students at Maine’s University of New England do 10- to 12-week rotations at about a dozen New Hampshire public health centers and private practices. And, underwritten by a federal grant, New Hampshire’s first dental residency program is now being launched by Harvard University’s dental school in partnership with the bi-state association and others. This will place three accredited dental school graduates each year among the participating clinics, which include Keene’s Dental Health Works. Both initiatives aim to expand the training pipeline of dental professionals in New Hampshire, and Harvard specifically states its program’s residents “will be recruited” to stay following their year-long residency.
Those numbers, while seemingly small, can in fact make a meaningful impact. UNE’s interim dental school dean, citing the latest federal government workforce needs report, told N.H. Bulletin nine new providers are estimated to expand care to 35,000 additional people. If that proves accurate, the UNE and Harvard programs would go far in shoring up staffing at practices accepting Medicaid patients.
Ultimately, though, meeting the needs of Medicaid-eligible residents may require raising Medicaid reimbursement rates. As in the case of medical and mental health care, the state’s low dental rates severely hamper efforts to provide adequate care to low-income and other underserved populations and contribute to staffing shortages and recruitment challenges. The expansion of Medicaid coverage to preventive and other basic dental care for adults struggling with serious dental problems should lower the need for costlier emergency and other services and improve job prospects and worker reliability. That would all be to New Hampshire’s economic benefit and its population’s general well-being. But if some of the current initiatives to address the shortage of dentists accepting Medicaid patients fall short of meeting the need, the state must find a way to raise reimbursement rates.
