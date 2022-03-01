To categorize Monadnock’s Division III title win as a Cinderella story wouldn’t quite fit. This wasn’t a typical one lucky play, David-hits-Goliath-in-just-the-right-place victory. It was a resounding win, one the Monadnock girls executed from the opening tip. No lucky bounces. No iffy officiating. They flat-out beat the consensus best team in D-III.
That’s not to say the Huskies’ 50-31 win over No. 1 Conant Sunday at Spaulding Gym at Keene State College wasn’t an upset. It was momentous. Monadnock defeated a team that was a win away from a third consecutive unbeaten season, a team that had gone a remarkable 58 games without a loss. Its juniors, sophomores and freshmen had never lost a game. Period. Conant has been to the semifinals or finals of the tournament so many times in recent years, they might well start referring to it as the Conant Orioles Invitational.
None of that mattered to the Huskies. From senior leaders Grace LeClair and Grace Furze — who had tasted D-III title glory as freshmen — to the last player on the bench, coach Bobby Fortes’ team was undaunted by the Orioles.
Perhaps it was because the Huskies had come oh-so-close earlier in the season to toppling Conant’s win streak, losing 43-42 at home Feb. 7. Or maybe it was just the toughness Monadnock had shown on defense all season that gave them confidence.
It was that defensive intensity that showed up first Sunday, holding the two-time defending champs to just nine first-quarter points. And when Conant got on track — as everyone knew they eventually would — the Huskies had answer after answer, eventually stretching their lead until it was out of reach.
Both teams deserve praise for their seasons, but Sunday’s championship game wasn’t the only highlight of the winter season locally.
Fall Mountain’s girls, too, made a D-III run, before falling to Monadnock in the semifinals.
Keene’s unified team made the state finals before falling to Exeter.
In Division II, ConVal’s boys made a title run, falling just short in overtime in the finals.
Keene’s boys and girls each finished third in Division I Alpine skiing, while ConVal’s girls finished fourth in Division II. ConVal’s Molly Dishong finished fourth in the Meet of Champions.
Keene’s winter spirit team finished third in Division I.
Keene finished fourth in Division I wrestling, behind junior Jason Canavan’s state title at 285 pounds. The Blackbirds sent nine wrestlers to the Meet of Champions, and senior Austin Morris is heading on to the New England meet.
ConVal junior Chris Robbins was one of four wrestlers heading to the Meet of Champions, helping the Cougars finish fifth in Division III. Robbins now moves on to the New England meet.
And there could be more to come. Keene’s boys hockey and Keene/Fall Mountain girls hockey start their tournament runs this week.
All in all, another successful season for Monadnock Region school sports.