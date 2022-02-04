What to do with the state Liquor Commission’s enforcement division? That’s the question raised in a House bill that has bipartisan sponsorship, including from Democratic Rep. Peter Leishman of Peterborough.
The proposed measure, House Bill 1591, would abolish the enforcement function of the Commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing by renaming it the Division of Education and Licensing and replacing “liquor investigators” with “liquor license specialists.”
The proposed change is far more than one of terminology. Under current law, investigators are sworn law enforcement officers with similar authority to that of county sheriffs to enforce “all laws” with or independently of local police and to bear arms. Leishman’s concern in proposing the bill, he told The Sentinel, is that their role has moved beyond enforcing liquor laws and performing inspections, sometimes duplicating the work of other law enforcement agencies, and that constituents had complained of “heavy-handedness” by some investigators. Another co-sponsor, Mont Vernon Republican Gerald Griffin, recently testified before the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee that he favors eliminating the enforcement division as a cost-saving measure.
If the enforcement division is under legislative fire, it’s a situation of its own making. Past performance audits of the division have pointed to serious operational shortcomings. The most recent of these was completed by the Office of Legislative Budget Assistant last February and was scathing in its criticism of the division. Specifically with respect to the liquor investigators, it found that the division had failed to conform to national law enforcement accreditation standards since 2014 and had “knowingly expanded” its enforcement scope, resulting in “extra-jurisdictional tasks” being performed beyond the division’s primary authority to regulate state liquor and tobacco laws. This led the Legislature a decade ago to pass a law, later repealed, that would have moved the division within the Department of Public Safety and eventually to recommend the division be constrained from enforcing general laws that are other agencies’ responsibility. Even so, the audit reported extra-jurisdictional activities had continued.
Despite a legitimate concern about reining in the enforcement activities beyond the scope of the Liquor Commission’s primary role, it seems premature to conclude the enforcement division should be scrapped altogether. First, the division’s head, Chief Mark Armaganian, was new to the job when the most recent audit was getting underway and has moved aggressively to address the audit’s many recommendations, which cover a wide range of matters beyond the extra-jurisdictional enforcement issue, including managerial controls, policies, transparency and procedures. In his committee testimony, he asserted up to 94 percent of the audit’s recommendations had been implemented and reported the division is within three months of achieving CALEA accreditation, a widely recognized national certification for law enforcement training and standards.
Adding complexity is that the enforcement division’s role is significantly intertwined with the state’s efforts to combat underage drinking, tobacco use by minors and substance abuse through inspections, education and other means. This caused such health-care advocacy groups as New Futures, Breathe New Hampshire and the state chapters of the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society to oppose HB 1591.
Also, the bill substantially begs the question of who would enforce the state’s alcohol and tobacco laws if the enforcement division is abolished. Leishman suggested the State Police could assist, but HB 1591 seems to place the burden on local or county law enforcement. Besides raising issues for funding that added burden, such a patchwork raises questions that liquor and tobacco law enforcement throughout the state might become uncoordinated, inconsistent and ineffective.
In the face of these concerns, Leishman agreed in subsequent testimony that the matter should be studied further before proceeding with the bill, and that’s now the committee’s recommendation to the full House. That’s as it should be, to ensure there’s no baby in the bathwater if it’s to be thrown out.
While studying HB 1591 further, though, the Legislature needs to revisit a very foundational question: Should enforcement of the state’s liquor and tobacco laws, involving sworn law enforcement officers with the full range of police powers, be overseen by the agency which New Hampshire relies on to contribute a significant chunk — last fiscal year, it was more than $800 million — of state revenue? Additional study is needed, but the law enforcement and revenue-maximizing goals seem very much at odds with one another.