It’s been a couple of years since the expansion of 5G wireless networks caused a furor in Keene, but those opposed to the proliferation of the “small-cell” antennae used to blanket a region with the service haven’t gone away.
Readers may recall, in March 2020, the Keene City Council put off making a decision to allow such antennae, and even imposed a moratorium on applications through the end of that year. The idea was to allow time for the state — which had just created a 5G study panel, to weigh in on the potential health aspects of the service.
Opponents claim the high-frequency radio waves emitted by 5G equipment pose a health threat to those near such structures. Similar claims had been made regarding previous wireless telecommunications equipment, including cellphones. Studies have shown those not to be a significant risk, but 5G technology uses higher-frequency waves, emitted in shorter bursts, which is why so many smaller antennae are required to cover an area. It’s also why opponents have renewed their fight. They argue these waves, in the same spectrum as microwaves, are a different animal and need more study.
Keene’s council gave up on its moratorium and unanimously enacted a siting ordinance just two months later, while also axing the moratorium in a fairly split vote. Councilors said they were concerned about the legal ramifications of refusing an application for 4G or 5G before the state report was due. One councilor, Terry Clark, asked the council to revisit that ordinance after the state commission issued its report, noting some concerns about 5G.
Mostly, 5G has been a nonissue in Keene since. The city isn’t, after all, among the typical hotspots for next-generation technology upgrades. But presumably, 5G will make its way here, if it isn’t derailed, and the area could certainly use the improved online/wireless service. Even more so than Keene itself, rural communities still struggle with communications via wireless service, and with broadband access, and would benefit greatly from the promised speeds of 5G.
Liz Emerson, Charlestown’s planning and zoning administrator, told The Sentinel’s Rick Green the town needs economic development, and 5G could play a big part. And Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, speaking on a separate bill, recently noted one area police chief — in Harrisville — has complained he sometimes can’t call back disconnected 911 calls because of poor service. Both issues would be helped immeasurably by 5G service.
But opposition to the technology hasn’t faded. It’s simply refocused at the state level, where the chairman of that 5G commission, Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, has now introduced legislation that would effectively bar 5G antennae anywhere they would be needed to secure the signal.
House Bill 1644, before the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, would require new telecommunication antennae to be kept 1,640 feet, or about one-third of a mile, from residentially zoned areas, parks, playgrounds, hospitals, nursing homes, day-care centers and schools. If passed and signed, the law would keep telecoms from placing their antennae in pretty much any populated area, ensuring they won’t come near New Hampshire with this next wave of service.
Of course, if 5G really does pose the health risks its detractors claim, such a ban could ultimately be a good thing. The question is: Is it worth prohibiting a significant upgrade in communications technology while its merits and defects are still being debated?
A 2020 report from the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection found no evidence to suggest that the electromagnetic waves associated with 5G networks are likely to negatively impact health. Other studies have found potential links to health issues, and opponents of 5G note that many of the studies done on cellphone radiation emissions took place well before those devices became ubiquitous and so often used.
The state Commission to Study the Environmental and Health Effects of Evolving 5G Technology’s report leaned toward the latter, but not so much that it recommended denying such facilities. In fact, while it did make 15 recommendations about 5G siting, it also stated: “The majority of the Commission believes that some balance can be struck to achieve the benefits of technology without jeopardizing the health of our citizens.”
The top recommendation of the commission was to urge Congress to force the FCC to conduct a health study of the radio waves emitted by 5G technology. The panel’s report, however, is also rife with comments questioning the FCC’s commitment to placing public health over corporate interest. The effect of the law may ultimately be moot, in fact: Much as the NRC’s control of nuclear plants supersedes any local or state controls, wireless telecommunications falls into the FCC’s domain, and that body has made clear it won’t accept local laws or zoning interfering with where it allows such facilities.
Other panel recommendations dealt with setbacks and signage for antennae, additional required testing of signals, and more education around the topic. Recommending a setback from homes and schools is a long way, however, from effectively outlawing such facilities. HB 1644 is an overreach at this point.
A better solution lies in the state panel’s original suggestion: push hard for conclusive evidence of the technology’s potential risks, and then have a thorough debate on those versus its advantages (hopefully to the public, not just the few giant corporations that stand to make billions off it).