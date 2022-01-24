Republicans have pounced on Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was “stolen” as a reason for launching costly, unnecessary audits and enacting restrictive voting laws ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Should we be surprised, then, that they are now targeting the tabulation of votes by suggesting, without evidence, that there’s a problem — even in places where Trump or down-ballot Republicans won in 2020?
New Hampshire is one of at least three states where Republicans are pushing for banning ballot-scanning machines in favor of hand-counting paper ballots, ostensibly to ensure accuracy and prevent fraud. Rep. Mark Alliegro, R-Campton, is leading the charge with House Bill 1064, which would require all election ballots in New Hampshire to be counted by hand.
This is a solution in search of a problem — which, according to elections officials, doesn’t exist, and why voters in Greenland voted overwhelmingly (1,077-120) last month to reject a bid to ban vote-counting machines.
About two-thirds of New Hampshire’s municipalities use optical scan devices to tally paper ballots filled out by voters, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. The other third does hand counts. Both methods are surprisingly accurate. However, for larger municipalities that use the machines, like Keene, this hand-counting measure would result in excruciatingly longer hours tallying election results and perhaps more difficulty finding volunteers to count votes.
“I recall that one of the last national elections that was hand-counted in Keene had election workers reporting final numbers early in the morning the day after the election,” Keene City Clerk Patty Little told The Sentinel in an email.
First, let’s dispel the myth that elections can be perfectly accurate. There’s a margin of error with both machine-counted ballots and hand-counted ballots, but it is surprisingly small in both cases. As New Hampshire’s Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan told lawmakers at a meeting Jan. 13, “As long as there are humans involved in the process, there are going to be errors.”
The AccuVote machines used to count ballots in New Hampshire since the late 1990s have been found to be more than 99 percent accurate. They are not connected to the Internet, and the state uses paper ballots, which can be counted by hand in a recount. In fact, those who’ve been critical of the machine counts prior to this year have argued for more such hand recounts, or audits, which would resolve any potential issues.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters in New Hampshire, testified at the Jan. 13 meeting that the machines have an accuracy rate of 99.7 percent.
Alliegro argues hand-counting is more accurate. He said recounts in New Hampshire House and Senate races in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showed vote totals were off by an average of 0.6 percent in machine-counted elections compared with 0.4 percent in hand-counted elections.
A 2012 study by Rice and Clemson universities found the margin of error in hand-counting ballots to be about 2 percent.
In close elections, candidates can call for a manual recount. Rarely do these recounts change the election results, as the audits of the 2020 presidential election demonstrated. In Windham, an audit of the 2020 election revealed that ballots folded a certain way resulted in an inaccurate count, but not enough to change the final election results.
“Our experience has been that when the voter properly marks a ballot, the AccuVote machine does a pretty good job of counting it,” Scanlan said.
New Hampshire is not alone in pressing for hand-counting of ballots. According to a recent CNN report, Texas and Utah Republicans have also pushed for returning to this antiquated process, which experts worry could do the opposite of what proponents claim. And, more important, some critics fear the inevitable delay in getting election results out to the public could create an opportunity for those with less-than-honorable motives to take to their soapboxes and sow seeds of doubt in our democracy.
If the past year of lies, unwarranted recounts and insurgency is any indication, this may be the goal after all.
These voting “reforms” aren’t about maintaining free and fair elections and preserving this country and its democracy, as some have argued. Rather, they are part of a broad-based movement, founded on Trump’s lies about election fraud, to undermine confidence in the vote.