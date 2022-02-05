The general distrust among a relatively small segment of the population regarding both vaccines and the storing of personal medical information is once again erupting in the N.H. Legislature, threatening public health.
In this case, it’s in the form of legislation to change the state’s vaccine registry from an “opt-out” system to one where all state residents would have to choose to be included, or opt to stay in. Not only is that a bad idea to begin with, defeating the purpose of the registry, but it now comes with an even more-immediate threat: It could wipe out the records of COVID vaccinations for thousands of Granite Staters.
The commonsense idea of even keeping track of who’s been vaccinated has long been, somehow, a controversy in the Live Free or Die state. While every other state long ago created such a registry, and every one of them gave residents the option of opting out if they so desired, New Hampshire’s citizen legislature has argued over the matter for decades.
New Hampshire lawmakers passed an immunization registry law in 1998, to help public health agencies keep track of who has been vaccinated against such contagious diseases as influenza, pertussis, mumps, measles and hepatitis. To perhaps no one’s surprise, it took until 2016 for the Legislature to authorize setting up the registry, even then arguing repeatedly over privacy issues, funding and technology issues. When a deal was finally reached to implement the registry, some members of the Joint Legislative Committee for Administrative Rules still wanted the registry to be “opt-in,” meaning only those who actively pushed to be included would be.
It’s easy to see why such an approach would defeat the major benefit of the registry, which is to have as comprehensive a record as possible of who is already inoculated in the event of an outbreak. Such information could be crucial in containing a crisis, or simply finding and contacting those who could benefit from getting a shot. Studies show when a registry is opt-out, about 5 to 10 percent of people do exactly that. But the numbers are similar for opt-in registries, meaning the vast majority of Granite Staters wouldn’t be included in the registry under an opt-in system. A registry that only includes 10 percent of those actually vaccinated wouldn’t be of much help at all in a crisis.
As we noted at the time: “The big picture is that for all the advances of medicine during the past century — virtually eradicating smallpox, polio and diphtheria — communicable disease remains one of the great threats to humanity. Basic recordkeeping is a key to lessening that threat.”
That remains the case, though politicization and mistrust surrounding vaccines have only increased during the pandemic.
And that’s likely driving House Bill 1608. Especially offensive to its advocates is that during the pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Chris Sununu canceled the “opt out” option for those receiving COVID vaccinations, meaning every vaccination was recorded over a six-month span. That was at the behest of state health officials, who rightly sought to have the information to track who had gotten which vaccine and how many shots, which was one of the major logistical challenges of vaccinating most Granite Staters in just a few months last year.
Irked by this “violation of privacy,” the bill’s authors not only are seeking to give those who got COVID shots the chance to be delisted from the registry, they also want to undo the mechanism that makes it effective.
And, via amendments offered during a hearing before the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee, the bill would now also demand that all the records of COVID vaccinations collected under Sununu’s executive order be erased — costing those residents the only official medical record that they’ve been vaccinated, thereby potentially causing headaches for travelers and more — and that the state health department try three times to contact all 790,000 or so to ask if they want to keep their record on file. The latter would cost the state more than $6 million, according to Abby Rogers of the Division of Public Health Services. And in any case, it’s exactly backward.
What is reasonable is to allow those who were vaccinated to request the state erase their records, as had been the policy for other shots prior to the pandemic, and to leave the registry itself alone. It took far too long to get this important public health tool working properly, and COVID isn’t the only threatening virus out there.