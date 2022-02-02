Widely considered to be the greatest to have played football’s hardest position, Tom Brady will always be defined to many by his accomplishments and his unparalleled longevity at the top.
The numbers are both ridiculous and plentiful: seven Super Bowl wins; three NFL MVP awards; five Super Bowl MVPs; records for playoff wins, touchdowns, passing yards and much more. Some of his achievements, in context, hardly seem real.
Of the 55 (sorry, LV) Super Bowls in NFL history, Brady has appeared in 10, or 18 percent. Since he took over as the Patriots’ quarterback, he’s been in 47.6 percent of them (and exactly half if you discount his injured 2008 season). That means from 2001 to 2021, heading into a given season, there was a better chance of Brady being in the Super Bowl than there is of NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry making any particular shot he takes.
There is no NFL team that has beaten Brady more than he’s beaten them, and only four teams are even against him.
In his 21 seasons as a starter, Brady has never had a losing record. (That includes 1-0 in 2008, when he was injured in the season opener.)
He has won more Super Bowl championships than any NFL franchise.
What, then, to say about such a storied player upon his retirement, which he made public Tuesday (though not official; that requires paperwork with the NFL offices)?
Though his demeanor off the field has always been gracious and calm, he’s among the most hated players in the league (mostly by those whose teams he’s beaten repeatedly). He was the subject of the most-publicized scandal in recent league history, when the league suspended him for four games for allegedly conspiring to deflate game balls to his liking. Brady, upon returning to action, calmly had arguably his best season, leading the team to yet another Super Bowl win.
And that, above all else, may be what Brady will be remembered for: his steely competitiveness. He was cool under pressure and is considered to be an impossibly measured, nice guy, but talk smack to him and he’d make sure to rub your nose in it when he inevitably beat you.
He wasn’t known for being a great athlete — fast or agile or strong. Yet he managed to play a position where by definition, he was the target of the opposing defense, while only suffering one major injury in 22 years. He not only retained his arm strength over the years, he improved it.
Perhaps that’s due to his peculiar health regimen. Brady is known for going to bed nightly at 8 p.m., working out religiously, stretching and getting massages to improve his “pliability,” drinking copious amounts of water, and that diet. No tomatoes, potatoes or other nightshades. No sugar. No coffee. No dairy. No gluten, corn, soy or processed foods. He claimed to have never tasted a strawberry, until a late-night talk-show host convinced to eat one on the air. He clearly did not like it.
All of these quirks he molded into the TB12 Method, an offshoot business whose model relied on Brady continuing to play, and excel, on the field to an age unheard of before. And he did it.
Patriots fans have had the best seat in sports for most of the past 22 years, watching Brady and the team outperform any expectations.
For the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, who began his pro career as a fourth-stringer, it seems that’s all Tom Brady has ever done: beat expectations. In doing so, he’s shown that anyone — not just the most talented or athletic — can win consistently, simply by applying themselves to be their best.