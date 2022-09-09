In many states, and cities, news that almost a third of registered voters had just been “purged” from the voting list would be alarming — if not tumultuous — news.
Well, that just occurred in Keene, and really, it’s not that big of a deal, for two reasons.
First, it simply isn’t that unusual to have a big swing of voters leave a college town.
City Clerk Patty Little said her office sent letters to more than 6,400 people on Keene’s voting list in June 2021 who hadn’t voted in the previous four years. Anyone who wanted to remain on the list had only to respond. Little said six people did so.
That meant 6,399 were recently removed, out of roughly 21,330 voters. That’s a whopping 30 percent drop but likely more reflects voters who’ve since moved away — such as graduated college students — than any attempt to disenfranchise eligible voters.
That the city’s voting list had grown to almost equal its population of 23,340 is an indication many of the names were no longer local voters. The state requires such a pruning every 10 years. According to Little, the last time the list was trimmed, 2,714 names were removed. The previous purge culled 6,332.
So what happened during the last decade to cause so many outdated names? One explanation may lie in the 2016 election, a hotly contested presidential race that drew many new voters. But most of those voters who were in Keene because of college, along with their predecessors from 2012, are now gone. College voters don’t make up the entirety of the purged voters list. Voters die or move away for a variety of reasons. But graduated students certainly add to the numbers.
Despite multiple attempts by conservatives in the N.H. Legislature to make voting harder, especially for students, the Granite State does not have a history of trying to purge voting rolls to affect election results. And as testimony this week in Keene before the state’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence demonstrated, New Hampshire’s elections are as secure as possible.
The second reason the purge isn’t cause for overreaction is that New Hampshire allows for same-day voter registration. You can show up at the polls on election day, and with the right identification, register on the spot. So if some voters were removed from the rolls who remain in the city and intend to vote again, they can, even now, still vote in the upcoming primary and general elections.
That said, they’d need to arrive at the polls armed with a photo ID and — thanks to one of those aforementioned attempts to make voting harder — some sort of evidence that they intend to “domicile” in New Hampshire for the foreseeable future. That could include a state driver’s license, proof that a student has college housing, motor vehicle registration, lease, or even just signing an affidavit saying you live here and intend to stay. But it is a hurdle registered voters don’t have to clear, so it’s best to know whether you’re on the voting list before you go to the polls, or show up prepared. You can check your status at https://app.sos.nh.gov/voterinformation or by contacting the city clerk’s office.
The latter may be preferable because of another tweak this year. Thanks to the redistricting done after the 2020 census, 1,273 voters were shuffled among Keene’s wards. So you could show up to find you aren’t even in the right place to vote for your ward.
Updating voter lists is necessary, as is redistricting to keep the voting districts balanced. We’re fortunate that in New Hampshire voting is as open as possible, and that elections officials continue to work to keep voters informed.
But when it comes down to it, it’s up to the voters themselves to keep apprised of their status.
