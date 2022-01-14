Watching the Legislature’s redistricting process unfold feels like gawking at a street-corner shell game. Instead of the hidden pea unexpectedly moving from under one shell to another by sleight-of-hand, however, it’s the people of New Hampshire being shuffled around to pop up in unexpected political districts. It’s a mystifying and logic-defying process. And for state residents, as for the passersby sucked into betting on the corner shell game, there’s no winning.
Redistricting occurs once each decade following release of the latest national census. Instead of an exercise to ensure sensible and fair representation of residents with common geographic or community interests, it’s tended to be seized on by whichever party controls the process to protect incumbents, gain partisan political advantage and, in some states, limit the voting clout of minorities.
Some states have sought to limit partisanship by establishing independent redistricting commissions. In New Hampshire, that idea got through the Legislature twice, only to be vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. In the first case, he reasoned mandatory redistricting by an independent commission would unconstitutionally bind the Legislature. Then, when the Legislature met his objection and changed the commission to a purely advisory one, he vetoed that too, saying simply that he had faith the Legislature could go about redistricting fairly.
That faith seems sure to be tested as redistricting plays out in Concord. To the credit of the Legislature’s Republican leadership, the process has been more accepting of public input than 10 years ago, when maps drawn in secret were unveiled barely before being voted on. This time, the House and Senate redistricting committees held joint community input sessions around the state to hear residents’ concerns, saying the public input was welcome.
Welcoming public input differs from being responsive to it, however, and as redistricting lurches toward its conclusion, it’s flunking that test. The most prominent example is the redrawing of Congressional districts that the House has now passed. Somehow, the two districts have been reconfigured so that about a quarter of the state’s residents — more than 300,000 — will flip from one district to the other. No plausible rationale has been offered. With Republicans controlling each redistricting committee and legislative chamber, it’s hard not to view the proposal as purely partisan gerrymandering to fulfill last fall’s crass “guarantee” by the state Republican Party chair that, because his party controls redistricting, one of the Congressional seats would flip Republican.
Although that proposal would little impact these parts, the maps for Senate and Executive Council districts currently proposed for this region by the Senate’s redistricting committee majority are head-scratchers. Among the few public comments the committee specifically acknowledged in its report on the community input sessions were requests that Rindge not be in the same district as Nashua, that Cheshire County’s towns be consolidated from four into two Senate districts, to better serve shared geographic and school district interests, and that the serpentine Executive Council District 2, which traverses the state’s breadth from Hinsdale to Portsmouth, be redrawn to provide more commonality of geography and community interests.
Astoundingly, the majority proposal is responsive to none of those. Rindge would remain hitched to Nashua; Cheshire County’s communities would continue in four Senate districts; and the gerrymandered Council District 2 would be unchanged. Further, one change would result in a snake-like Senate district that would put rural Hinsdale in legislative bed with suburban Bedford far to the east. Lacking any commonality of interest or other explanation — except, perhaps, a stronger Republican voter presence — the proposed district adds to fears of partisan gerrymandering infecting the process.
Meanwhile, the House’s proposed redrawing of its districts has left more than 50 of the state’s towns otherwise having enough population without their own district, despite calls for that at the input sessions. Olivia Zink, head of the nonpartisan Open Democracy Action, credited the House for holding more public hearings during the current process. “But,” she told N.H. Bulletin, “did they take any of the public’s input in the final consideration? No.”
The redistricting is not yet completed. Sununu, who stated he wants electoral maps to “pass the smell test” and branded redistricting to regain a Congressional seat as “really stupid,” has acknowledged that the Executive Council District 2 is gerrymandered and recently signaled dissatisfaction with the House-passed Congressional redistricting map.
Even if he’s able to wield influence to restore some fairness to the redistricting in ways that justify his “faith” in the Legislature, the shell game underway in Concord will do little to convince Granite Staters they should have faith in the process. Nor will it undercut the view that an independent, nonpartisan commission focused on communities’ commonalities of interest would serve the state far better.