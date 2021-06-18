Gov. Chris Sununu has spent years crafting his image — some speculate in anticipation of a coming run for Maggie Hassan’s U.S. Senate seat — as a reasonable, moderate conservative willing to listen to the experts to drive public policy, rather than ram ideology down the throats of Granite Staters.
Arguably his biggest success has been his handling of the pandemic. Throughout the past 15 months, Sununu has consistently cited the “experts” and the “data” for every decision.
“If you’re not buying into the science of what’s happening, there’s not a lot of hope there, frankly,” he told CNN regarding COVID protections in January. He cited data and experts’ advice when he became the last governor in New England to enact a mask mandate, in November, and again when he abruptly lifted that precaution in April.
Both Sununu’s self-image as a nonideological centrist and as a leader willing to defer to the experts will be tested in the coming days as he decides whether to veto or let stand the state budget about to be passed by the GOP-led Legislature along party lines this coming week.
In particular, House Bill 2, the budget trailer bill, is packed with ideologically driven amendments, from one of the broadest expansions of school vouchers in the nation to an effort to outlaw teaching or discussing racism to heavy-handed abortion restrictions. All were separate pieces of legislation, stuffed into the budget by party leaders in an attempt to shield them from debate on their social or fiscal effects — or perhaps to make it harder for the governor to say no to any one of them. It’s a terrible way of legislating, taking public discussion out of the process in favor of political goals.
Sununu, who has termed himself “pro choice,” but wobbled as an executive councilor on the issue of funding Planned Parenthood, has already said he won’t veto the budget over the abortion piece.
That doesn’t sound much like the governor who vetoed more than 80 bills put forth by Democrats during the previous two years.
Last October, running for re-election, he told us of those vetoes: “I’m always going to hold the fort against extremes from both sides. I’m a middle-of-the-road guy.” Apparently he doesn’t consider the language in the budget bill, which would make late-stage abortion illegal even in the case of rape, extreme.
And it seems his deference to experts doesn’t extend to the 200 health care providers who penned a letter to him noting that abortions in New Hampshire are already performed after 24 weeks only when they are medically necessary to preserve the life and health of the mother or the fetus. Under the budget-bill language, the health of the fetus wouldn’t be considered. The law would require a mother to carry a fetus that cannot live on its own to term, even after it dies. And it threatens providers with harsh fines and prison terms.
Perhaps he’ll listen to all the New Hampshire educators who are telling him the voucher plan is going to further deplete already inadequate state public school financing, and that the “divisive concepts” language will make a mockery of teaching history, censoring teachers under the cynical facade that talking about racism is itself racist.
If the pundits are to be believed, Chris Sununu will soon be taking his “I’m a middle-of-the-road centrist” persona on the Senate campaign trail, no doubt trying to portray Hassan as an extremist herself. If he does, voters would be wise to keep in mind something else Sununu told us during his last campaign:
“At the end of the day, I believe every single elected official should be held accountable to their results. To their results. Not by what they say.”