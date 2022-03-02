The Russian invasion of Ukraine — a land war not experienced on the European continent since World War II — has sparked global outrage the likes of which has not been seen since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
On the homefront, in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Chris Sununu has banned the sale of Russian spirits at state-run liquor stores. But there’s likely to be more pain ahead for Granite Staters than the inability to find Russian Standard vodka on the shelf of their local N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet.
Massive sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries worldwide are crippling the Russian economy. The value of the ruble has plummeted. Russia’s Central Bank doubled its key interest rate Monday. Russians are reportedly rushing to ATMs to withdraw cash. Like an unpopular bully on the playground, the biggest country in the world is becoming increasingly scorned.
The harsh economic sanctions prompted Russian president Vladimir Putin to announce Sunday that he has placed his country’s nuclear forces on high alert.
Despite some publicized comments lauding Putin, polls indicate that Americans are united against Russian aggression. In a CNN poll released Monday, 83 percent of Americans said they favor increased economic sanctions, and 62 percent said they want the U.S. to do more to stop Russia’s incursion. But only 42 percent of those polled said they favor direct military action if sanctions fail.
These dangerous times call upon everyone in the free world to help bring closure to what is not only a war on Ukraine but also a world crisis. The sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to reverberate here in the U.S., as President Joe Biden has hinted and many news outlets have reported. Companies, institutions and individuals will need to accept some financial pain as the price of taking concrete action to punish Russia for its aggression. And, for the sanctions to have a chance to succeed, that sacrifice may need to continue here for far longer.
Barring sending troops into Ukraine, which would escalate matters and put American lives directly in danger, the U.S. will support the embattled country in other ways: by sending military weapons and by continuing to impose sanctions on Russia. These measures — necessary to stop Putin’s aggression and to send a message to other autocrats that such incursions won’t be tolerated — will still affect Americans, though in much smaller ways than Russians.
Further price increases and supply-chain backups are expected at a time when we least want to see them. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, so oil prices are expected to surge. This will likely translate into higher prices at the gas pump. Russia is also one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, so we can probably expect to see an increase in the price of beer, bread, cereal and animal feed. Russia is also a major exporter of fertilizer, rare earth minerals and heavy metals.
Like citizens during World War II, we in the U.S. might be called to do our duty by doing without. During our nation’s involvement in that war, the federal government rationed automobiles, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk and shoes, as well as meat, dairy, coffee, dried fruits, jams, jellies, lard, shortening and oils.
“Sacrificing certain items during the war became the norm for most Americans,” according to the National Park Service website. “It was considered a common good for the war effort, and it affected every American household.”
Sacrificing for the common good isn’t something we’ve excelled at lately, and Americans will have to demonstrate patience to outlast a likely Putin long game.
Putin’s war isn’t in our backyard, so we in the U.S. can scarcely imagine what it would be like to be humming along with our everyday lives and then suddenly waking up to hear air-raid sirens and artillery fire; to see armored tanks lurching down the streets where just a day before we walked the dog, rode a bicycle or pushed a stroller, or to witness a gaping hole where curtains billow from a neighbor’s apartment.
Even if we’re fearful or uncertain of our ability to navigate this turbulence, we have to be encouraged by the heroic leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskyy, the actor-comedian who played a president on TV before becoming one in reality, now standing firmly with his people. When the U.S. offered to evacuate him from Kyiv, the seat of government and the main target of this Russian invasion, Zalenskyy said, in what are sure to become immortal words, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”
The danger that the rise of autocracy presents is unfolding in real time. Fragile democracy needs strong champions. If polls are any indication, Americans may be realizing this and appear willing to rise to the challenge.