We in New Hampshire see ourselves as sophisticated, independent-minded voters worthy of setting the national agenda via the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Still, there are times when that “power” feels like it comes at a great cost. Having your TV’s mute button at hand at all times; changing radio listening habits to avoid the onslaught of attack ads; dreading the daily trip to collect your mail — to paraphrase a comic-book villain: Dread it. Run from it. But glossy political mailers arrive just the same.
These days, post-primary, the activity steps up, both in frequency and hype. And since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling deemed most third-party spending on political candidates and issues fair game, the truth has become a casualty.
Often, it’s evident in the claims themselves for anyone with a brain. Other times, the ads might simply distort a situation in ways that could, maybe, be correct, sort of? And nowadays, it’s common for them to simply hew to already-held views or suspicions.
But with expectations of how that much valuable information might be gained by political ads, combined with heightened skepticism of everything to do with the election process, New Hampshire Democrats have still outdone themselves this season in digging their way down from any moral high ground they might have claimed regarding election hijinks.
The N.H. Democratic Party ought to be on solid ground hammering away at its rivals over the blatant gerrymandering of voting districts across New Hampshire and the GOP-engineered new voter affidavit law that will make it harder for many to vote — and which, despite lawsuits still pending, will be in effect at least through this election.
Instead, they’re taking it on the chin. First, over deceptive mailers sent out during the primaries in support of far-right candidates over more moderate ones — the thinking apparently being that the former would have a harder time drawing votes in November, raising the chances of Democratic victories.
And now, over another mailer error, which caught the attention of the state Attorney General’s Office.
The more recent mailers don’t seem to have had any ill intent. They were sent to 995 voters in 39 towns, advocating absentee voting and including absentee ballots. But they included several errors and incorrect addresses for where to send the ballots. In some cases, the mailers claimed the voters had previously voted absentee, when they hadn’t. Some listed incorrect addresses for the voter. And some directed the voters to send ballots to county election boards — absentee ballots must be returned to town/city clerks.
If the recipients sent absentee ballots to the listed addresses, their votes could be wasted. And if they submitted a ballot with the incorrect information, they could have even violated state law.
“The NHDP’s mailer, with incorrect return mail addresses and voter domicile information, is causing voter confusion and frustration,” the AG’s Office said.
The state party claims the errors were unintentional and the result of a vendor’s inattention. But without knowing specifically who the mailers went to — something the AG’s Office won’t reveal — intent can’t be determined. Party spokesman Colin Booth declined to answer questions about how many total letters were sent, the political party affiliation of the voters they were sent to, whether the mailing would resume after errors were fixed or what the party spent on the mailing, the N.H. Bulletin reported last week.
The N.H. Democratic Party may have to physically visit the homes of hundreds of voters to rectify problems created by mistakes in the mass mailing, the Bulletin reported. But, the AG’s Office did say they can resume sending out the ballots, as long as they contain correct information.
Voters have more than enough on their plate vetting the increasing degree of disinformation to make the best choices this year. They don’t need to also worry that someone purporting to help them vote will actually cost them that opportunity.
In this election, following a dubious trend, it seems the moral high ground has simply become more mud, the better to sling at your opponents.
