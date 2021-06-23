The bid by two city councilors to move more money into sidewalk repair and replacement during the City Council’s budget process is understandable, though the council probably made the right decision not to act to do so arbitrarily.
Still, the entire episode, in a way, can be seen as a microcosm of the problem of dealing with infrastructure.
The city government is responsible for almost 53 miles of sidewalks, which have been built, fixed and rebuilt over more than a century. That’s 278,784 feet of sidewalk in the city, which is key because per (linear) foot is how the city staff sets the cost of fixing or replacing them. According to City Engineer Don Lussier, almost 30 miles — or 158,000 linear feet — are concrete. The other 122,000 feet are asphalt, which is cheaper to replace.
Lussier told the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee recently it would cost more than $12.5 million to replace all the city’s sidewalks. Not to mention that’s probably all the public works crews would be doing for quite a while.
That’s one reason the city sets aside a chunk of capital each year for doing portions of that work. For fiscal year 2022, the city has about $71,000 set aside for sidewalk repair. Councilors Raleigh Ormerod and Bobby Williams were stumping for another $67,000 to be moved from street repairs to augment that amount.
Their fellow councilors disagreed. Not necessarily with the idea of putting more money toward sidewalks, but with doing so outside of the city’s plans for such work.
Lussier, in his presentation, noted work is progressing on an asset management plan for keeping the city’s sidewalks in repair. He also told the councilors 83 percent of the city’s sidewalks are in good or excellent condition, and only 2 percent graded as “poor” when they were last studied. Still, that’s more than a mile, and if it’s the sidewalk in front of your house, it matters to you.
Williams and Ormerod have raised the issue before. In fact, Williams ran for council in part on the issue in 2019.
Unsurprisingly, the sidewalks they noted as needing repair are in their respective wards. They’re probably correct those need attention, but even so, the casual observations of city councilors probably ought not be the basis for what projects get attention first.
This year’s budget process complete, the issue is now on the minds of both councilors and staff, and perhaps more attention (and funds) can be put toward fixing sidewalks in next year’s budget.
Or, considering history and human nature, perhaps it won’t.
What Keene just went through is a microcosm of public works on a state and national scale as well. There’s far more to fix than there is time and money to do it. And what funds are there are often shifted to projects or causes seen as having more immediacy.
Highways, bridges and utility lines deteriorate, but usually at a slow pace and almost always unnoticed except for those paying close attention. Meanwhile, other issues seem more pressing, and even when funds are set aside for infrastructure improvements, they are sometimes reallocated.
Consider the state’s “10-year” transportation plan, on which projects often languish for decades before being addressed. It may be because a true emergency required moving funds elsewhere, or because red tape held up permitting or any number of other delays.
And on the federal level, we’re all witnessing the political dynamics that can throw needed work off track. President Biden has chosen to add a number of expensive projects and causes to his infrastructure plan that have not previously been considered “infrastructure” improvements, and Republicans have balked. But even during the past four years, President Trump, despite promising trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending, couldn’t push through much of anything along those lines.
The truth is, politicians, like the rest of us, pay attention to what’s in front of them. If it’s homeless citizens sleeping in an alley, they may push for resources to fix that issue. If it’s empty storefronts, they may rally for economic development plans.
And if it’s a cracked and cratering sidewalk in their neighborhood, they might well push for money to be put into fixing that.
In all these cases, though, it makes the most sense to plan for dealing with the issues, and stick to those plans as much as possible.