With almost everything different in this topsy-turvy year, why shouldn’t the holiday shopping season be, too? Yet, as area shoppers gear up for the season that traditionally kicks off next week, they should keep in mind ways they might help local merchants who, at the end of a challenging year, could use a boost to carry them into 2021.
The challenges confronting area stores in 2020 began when the spread of COVID-19 forced a restriction of commercial activity, and they have been able to emerge only slowly since those restrictions were eased. With foot traffic down, at first because many stores were closed and then as customers adjusted to distancing and other precautions necessary for safe reopening, area retailers have also faced a migration to online competition that stay-at-home conditions have favored. Some local merchants obtained temporary relief from PPP loans and other CARES Act aid granted through the state, but those sources have mostly dried up. With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, local stores face a very uncertain start to the new year, when sales are typically slow anyway, so how they close out this year becomes even more critical.
And that’s why area residents can play an important role as they plan their holiday shopping. Next week has become the traditional kick-off to the year-end shopping season, but this year, the big online and national retailers started offering holiday deals even further in advance, not waiting for the just-after-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Area stores have adapted through the year, too. They have incorporated into their operations state and local guidelines and requirements that are meant to keep their customers safe. And many have creatively added curbside pick-up, delivery and other service options and ramped up their own online capabilities in ways that can help local shoppers on the hunt for holiday gifts even without a visit to the store.
The local economy is fragile right now, and, this year as much as any, it’s in everyone’s interest to support local businesses wherever possible. A study conducted by Civic Economics in 2015 estimated that in the Monadnock Region the locally owned retailers it surveyed recirculated over 60 percent of their revenue locally through jobs, charitable giving and other means, far in excess of the percentage typically invested locally by national retailers.
That’s the idea behind such recent marketing ideas as Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday, which sprang up in response to the massive appeal of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But again, there’s no need to wait for those promotions.
Of course, this challenging year may mean holiday budgets are leaner. But before clicking the “pay” button that sends the dollars you might be spending elsewhere, we’d urge you first to visit or call a local store and consider options. Local merchants are increasingly aware of the competition they’re up against and we’d be surprised if they can’t suggest alternatives that might fit your needs. And you might find that this year the perfect gift will be one that comes close enough to what you’re hoping to find, but also serves to support a local store, its employees and, by extension, the region during a tough time.