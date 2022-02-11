Here’s a little secret about journalists: Journalists love packaging the news. We really like being able to put together several elements in one place that are related. It’s why you frequently see boxes within stories, offering biographical facts, timelines, relevant numbers or other tidbits. Or explainers that might make the main story clunky, but are interesting on their own. Or sidebars — smaller, related stories that can run alongside the main piece with a more focused view of a particular angle. The more elements — photos, videos, graphics — the better.
Such packages provide the opportunity to better inform our readers. And they offer those readers more ways into a topic, raising the chances of capturing someone’s interest.
And sometimes, stories on a similar subject will appear together, though not quite as a package. That was the case last weekend in The Sentinel, when we ran two page A1 stories that dealt with two aspects of teaching in New Hampshire, each worthy of being its own standalone report, yet with a pretty easy connection to see for those who read both.
One, by Sentinel education writer Molly Bolan, covered a partnership between a Peterborough company, Dartmouth Trauma Intervention Research Center, and the state Department of Education to provide tools for educators to help reduce stress in classrooms — primarily in students, but also in staff. The other report, by Sentinel Statehouse reporter Rick Green, noted how the state’s teacher shortage is worsening at a rapid pace.
Perhaps you already see how these are related.
Something that maybe hasn’t been on the radar of many outside of schools and social service agencies, students are under constant stress. While many look back at their school years as the easiest time of their lives, in the moment, it often doesn’t seem that way. Pressure to achieve academically, to fit in socially or find yourself, to deal with personality conflicts — these things have always existed. So have issues brought to school from home. Stressors have only increased in recent years, particularly during the pandemic but also including more concerns about personal safety, with school shootings in the news, and political battles over teaching methods and topics. Kids hear, and think about, all these things.
Thus, the effort to reduce stress is a positive one. The Education Department deserves credit for acknowledging the issue and taking action. It includes a package of stress-reducing tools, some as simple as squishy balls. But importantly, it also includes training in cultivating social-emotional awareness in the classroom and understanding how stress affects human behavior.
Hancock’s Emily Daniels, who developed The Regulated Classroom program for HEREthisNOW in Peterborough, spent 10 years as a school counselor, including four at ConVal High School.
The program doesn’t only prepare teachers to deal with students’ stress, however. Daniels noted anyone can be what she termed “dysregulated” — especially teachers who have been navigating unpredictable learning environments. And area teachers who’ve had the training recognize the value. “I think those of us who are working inside school walls know very clearly something is happening and something needs to change in terms of how we connect with our students,” said Melissa Mucha, a school adjustment counselor at Franklin Elementary School. “… if we cannot teach them how to feel safe and build trust and how to recognize their own selves, we’re in trouble.”
Which brings us to Green’s story on the teacher shortage. The current nationwide worker shortage in many fields is certainly a factor in that. Teachers, like many others who might feel underpaid and underappreciated, have no doubt looked at their options during the past two years, especially as the pandemic has forced them into instructional situations and personal health hazards they’d never imagined.
And many of the worries that apply to students also apply to teachers: pressure to perform; social dynamics; personal safety; plus having to deal with the stress they see in their charges.
But there are other drivers pushing teachers out of the profession — or at least, out of New Hampshire. One is the state GOP’s campaign to control classroom discussions and its attack on the state’s public school teachers. From putting a target on their backs via the so-called “divisive concepts” law passed last year that places their careers at risk if a student or parent doesn’t like the lessons being taught about racism in the country’s history, to proposing a literal loyalty oath for the state’s teachers not to say or teach anything lawmakers deem anti-American (itself as anti-American an idea as we can imagine), the Legislature, governor and Education Department have made clear public school teachers are viewed as potential enemies of the “right” way of thinking.
If that doesn’t cause stress, we don’t know what would.
It’s easy, therefore, to see the correlation between classroom stress and the growing teacher shortage.
That’s not just a Granite State issue, either. The National Education Association released a survey last week of 3,621 educators. Ninety percent of them said burnout was a serious problem and more than half said they were more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.
Locally, Sen. Jay Kahn has put forth a proposal to help with the shortage itself. His Senate Bill 236 passed the Senate last week and is now headed to the House. It calls for study of why teachers are leaving and how best to recruit replacements, be it loan forgiveness, housing assistance, tuition reimbursement or scholarships.
Given the state’s meager wages for teachers, those are good topics to raise. But we’re willing to bet the shortage could be better dealt with if reducing the stress on educators is part of the effort.
That would make for a great package.