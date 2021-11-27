The news this week made clear New Hampshire is nowhere near getting past the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it’s getting worse, as hospitals are so clogged with virus patients that the governor had to issue a new pandemic emergency order for the first time in six months, and municipalities, including Keene, are again pondering mask ordinances.
Of course, we might well be much further along in recovering if not for the utter fecklessness of state officials in the face of the boisterous anti-masking, anti-vaccine crowd. Legislative leaders, Gov. Chris Sununu and the GOP members of the Executive Council have all been cowed by this small, but loud, constituency.
Instead of pointing out the need for members of a society to actually make some small sacrifices for the welfare of that society, they’ve meekly capitulated and even courted this minority, creating even more impediments to those seeking to implement reasonable health measures.
Take, for example, the Department of Education’s proposed new rules regarding remote learning. After a year and a half of remote and hybrid classes, Commissioner Frank Edelblut — who once touted remote learning as “a different way to deliver the same high-quality education to our students” — now finds it so unpalatable that he is pushing guidelines prohibiting school districts from going remote due to COVID concerns. It’s quite the irony for a commissioner who’s spent so much of his tenure trying everything he can to get kids out of public school classrooms.
The new administrative rule would require that all schools provide in-person instruction throughout the school year, regardless of COVID effects or, indeed, any other public health emergency. The only reason a district could opt to move to remote instruction would be inclement weather.
Think about that. School officials, charged with protecting the health and welfare of students and staff alike, would be able to call for remote classes because of snow but not because of known exposure to a deadly and increasingly transmissible virus.
Fortunately, those rules have yet to be approved by the state Board of Education and so won’t go into effect until January, if at all. For now,when a district such as Monadnock Regional finds it no longer has enough healthy staff to safely supervise and instruct students at its junior-senior high school — as was the case this past week — it can still call for instruction to go remote. It was, in fact, the second time this term the district has done so.
At a public hearing Nov. 10, Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte told the state board of education the rule would take away their flexibility to make good decisions.
“It’s not what the district wants,” she said of going remote. “It’s what is in the best interest of our communities and health and safety.”
The response? She was told she could choose remote education in a real COVID emergency under the new rule; it just wouldn’t count as actual instruction time. The state would consider those days not counting toward the school year. Of course, days could be added at year’s end to make up for it.
State board Chair Drew Cline said the intent of the rule is to allow those parents who want their children to attend class in person to have their way — again, state “leaders” catering to the will of their loudest and angriest critics, however few they may be.
No one is arguing for students to have to learn remotely long-term. The time spent under those circumstances showed some real issues in learning and mental health for students, particularly for those most at-risk. The longer schooling remains remote, the more problems emerge.
But the fact that in-person instruction is preferable doesn’t mean it should be the only alternative, especially in the face of extreme conditions, such as a COVID surge among staff and/or students. The progress made against COVID in less than two years is remarkable, but it remains a virus that can, and does, kill. And many who survive it are left with debilitating health issues.
To give district leaders less flexibility to deal with such a threat than they’re given to adjust to potentially icy roads — and only to placate parents who complain about having their children home during the day — is a grave misfeasance.
The state board ought to rethink this ill-conceived rule. If it doesn’t, the governor ought to exert what influence he has to undo it.