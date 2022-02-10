Once razed, a historic structure is lost to the ages and along with it a sense of place. So the city of Keene is right to think carefully about any request for demolition of a structure within its historic district.
On Feb. 16, the Historic District Commission will consider an application for demolition of the building at 147 Main St., which, until a devastating fire on Jan. 8, most recently housed the popular Cobblestone Ale House, Domino’s Pizza and The Piazza ice cream shop, as well as second-floor apartments, now uninhabitable.
The building’s owner, George Levine, wants to demolish what remains of the structure. SCT Engineering performed a structural assessment of the building on Jan. 9 and deemed it unsafe. The Keene Fire Department estimated damage to the property at $1 million. The brick masonry appears to be intact, but wood framing for the roof and the floors was significantly damaged in the blaze. Can the structure be rebuilt? Is it worth saving?
The seven-member Historic District Commission, whose job it is to preserve the city’s heritage by regulating construction and alteration of structures within the historic district, which includes most of downtown, is now charged with making that difficult decision.
While it serves an advisory role to other boards regarding the identification, protection and preservation of historic resources within the historic district, the commission also has the power to approve and disapprove applications for certificates of appropriateness for certain activities within the historic district, according to city bylaw.
Some might argue that decisions regarding structures, even within historic districts, should be left exclusively to the owners, who are paying the bills. And in cases such as 147 Main St. reconstruction can often be more costly than building new.
Others see that the Historic District Commission plays an important part in the larger role of preserving the city’s flavor. Keene, especially downtown, is more attractive to investors, home buyers and visitors because of its historic architecture. Not convinced? Envision downtown Keene with its historic structures replaced entirely with contemporary buildings.
Insensitive development can undermine property values, and as the National Trust for Historic Preservation notes, historic districts are a living record of communities and their residents.
The city of Keene has determined it is a matter of public policy that the “recognition, preservation, enhancement, and perpetuation of buildings, structures, and sites within the city having historic, architectural, cultural or design significance is required in the interest of the economic prosperity, cultural enrichment, and general welfare of the community.”
The block at 147 Main St. was built in 1926 or 1927 by Frank Occhipinti to house the First National Stores (grocers) and Occhipinti’s own shoemaking shop, according to information provided by Alan Rumrill, executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Later occupants included the Downy Flake Doughnut Shop, Dudley’s restaurant, the Mayflower Restaurant, Red & White grocery store, The Handy Market, Firestone Store, Commercial Credit Corp., Goldberg’s Deli & Café and Minuteman Press. It is now known as the Pananides Block or Bloomer Block.
So the building is almost 100 years old, and its brick masonry reflects the architectural vernacular of this former mill town. If it’s not so unsound as to pose a public health, safety and welfare risk and if there’s a chance it can be reconstructed without economic hardship to the owner, then the commission should recommend the building be saved.
The N.H. Division of Historical Resources provides a compelling argument in its 1997 paper “What Are Historic Districts Good For, Anyway?” It says, “When we lose the storytelling capability of a building or a place, we may be silencing historical voices that can’t communicate with us in any other way. And the danger here is not only the dramatic demolition of a well-known landmark. It is also the gradual but pervasive erosion (or perversion) of historical character that can happen with the accumulation of incremental changes to buildings and places.”