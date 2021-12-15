By its very nature, the N.H. Public Utilities Commission makes some monumental and lasting decisions regarding the Granite State’s energy landscape. But unless it changes course, few stand to be as controversial and short-sighted as the ruling made Nov. 12 by two members, one of whom stepped down after the meeting.
The two rejected a three-year energy-efficiency plan that had been in the works for several years, agreed to by environmental advocates, all the state’s major utilities and the state’s consumer advocate, among other stakeholders. The plan would trade $350 million in short-term spending for, its advocates say, as much as $1.3 billion in long-term savings by incentivizing the upgrade of lighting, appliances and weatherizing to reduce the amount of energy used.
The plan, facing a deadline of … today, in fact, has been more or less ready since last year. But the commission kept delaying action, until the day Chair Dianne Martin had chosen to step down, two years into a six-year term. Martin and Commissioner Dan Goldner, who joined the three-member commission in May, issued a ruling that threw out the plan that had been in the works since 2019 and gave stakeholders a month to craft a new one that didn’t use any of the principles upon which the original was built.
Needless to say, a complete plan overhaul in a month wasn’t likely. Instead, Eversource told energy-efficiency contractors it works with to stop taking new applications for part of the NHSaves program and to halt energy audits. Liberty Utilities filed a motion for a stay of the order, so its energy-efficiency programs could at least continue at present levels. Advocacy group Clean Energy New Hampshire announced it would file a lawsuit. And all of the above then joined a broad coalition in formally requesting the Public Utilities Commission reconsider the decision. Monday, the state Department of Energy joined in that call, although the two PUC commissioners had, in denying the plan, relied heavily on information from staffers they share with the Energy Department.
Note the department’s call to revisit the ruling was based solely on the timing and effect on current energy-efficiency efforts, not because it supports the original three-year plan. Gov. Sununu, who appointed both Martin and Goldner (as well as new Commissioners Pradip Chattopadhyay and Carleton Simpson, and Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine), made that clear in a letter to Chicoine Tuesday, in which he backed revisiting the decision.
But Sununu also said the plan would have driven up the amount paid for energy efficiency “for some commercial and industrial customers” by as much as 168 percent in 2021 — a result he said would place “a crushing price hike on our job creators and the economic engine of our economy.”
And that’s the crux of the issue here: The plan agreed to by all stakeholders except the one Sununu tends to favor — businesses — would raise costs on commercial ratepayers, in the short term. Though favored by almost everyone else, it was opposed by the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, the state’s largest business lobbyist.
Thus, the PUC ignored an avalanche of evidence in favor of the long-term benefits for the environment and residential utility customers and cut the legs out from beneath the state’s already lackluster energy-efficiency efforts. The ruling laid waste to a decade of consensus on what constitutes the best approach to saving ratepayers money on the whole, in favor of saving businesses money now on their energy costs. The order calls for decreasing the amount collected for energy-efficiency efforts through utilities’ System Benefits Charge “until they return to a reasonable level.” It does not define “reasonable.”
As Don Kreis, the state’s consumer advocate, put it in a column after the ruling: “At the heart of last Friday’s astonishing, destructive, and radical order from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is a gaping hole.”
Kreis is a fan of energy efficiency, calling it “the ultimate low-carbon, low-impact resource.” He noted that the state’s inaugural 10 Year Energy Strategy, announced in 2014, had ultimately given rise to what’s called the “Granite State Test” — which is “based on the straightforward principle that if all ratepayers save money via their utility bills, the program is cost-effective.” That test was adopted by the PUC itself in 2019.
The three-year spending plan before the PUC would pass the test. But the two members instead chose to ignore the 10-year strategy and all recent efforts, instead pointing to a 1998 order calling for a “market-based” approach to energy efficiency instead of having the ratepayers who benefit most pay for it through the utilities.
We’d guess with Sununu and Chicoine weighing in, the two current PUC members will likely agree to revisit the ruling, but perhaps only long enough to reassure the utilities and get energy-efficiency efforts moving again. It remains to be seen whether the plan that favors the many, long-term, over the few, short-term, will survive.
Chances are, as usual, it will depend on the pull of the few.