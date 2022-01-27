State officials sent out a warning last week to those receiving insurance through Medicaid: More than a third may lose that coverage when the federal pandemic emergency order is lifted. The major issue, they said, is that many recipients either haven’t yet filed all the paperwork needed or have filed information that’s incomplete. In other words, they’re eligible but haven’t done their part to make sure their coverage continues. A smaller group may not actually be eligible once the federal order is lifted.
A report by N.H. Public Radio noted as many as 86,000 Granite Staters — 37 percent of people in the state currently on Medicaid — could get knocked off the state’s Medicaid rolls when the pandemic is deemed over by the president.
For some obvious reasons, Medicaid enrollment has swelled during the pandemic, from 182,000 in September 2019, a few months before the start of the pandemic here, to about 232,000 now. Some of that has been a broader net under the federal emergency order, while the economic hardships caused by closure of significant parts of the economy pushed others into eligibility.
In this area, the issue is particularly acute. The state lists 15,728 on Medicaid in Cheshire County as of December. That’s roughly 20 percent of the county. And it’s 400 more residents than were enrolled prior to the pandemic.
State Medicaid officials say Medicaid recipients will get two-month’s notice before the federal order ceases. But given the life circumstances of many of the low-income residents who rely on the program, there’s no guarantee the necessary paperwork will get done during that span. That’s why officials are working to get the word out to get the missing or incomplete forms filed properly now.
But N.H. Medicaid Director Henry Lipman told NHPR staffing shortages are hindering those efforts. He expects a rush of activity when the public health emergency ends, as not only will those lacking all the correct paperwork face problems, but everyone who would normally have to jump through state eligibility hoops to maintain coverage will again face those challenges. The emergency has paused normal certification requirements.
So we’ll add our voice to those hoping to clear up issues before they become acute.
If you receive Medicaid in New Hampshire, be on the lookout for the pink forms the program is sending out to those who have unreconciled paperwork issues. Or call. Lipman said the state has received funding to hire additional staff to help with phone inquiries. The client assistance line is at 603-271-4344 or 800-852-3345, extension 4344.
It’s not a lot of work to make sure the forms are complete, and losing insurance over such a minor issue could be costly.