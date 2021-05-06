There is considerable upside potential in the city of Keene’s plan to take an option to buy a historic bridge from the state for $1 as part of its ongoing development of the multi-use Cheshire rail trail system.
The bridge — named after pioneer bridge designer Robert J. Prowse — was built in 1962 and is historically significant for using innovative welding technology to span Interstate 93 in Londonderry in a single span with no median support pier. The state cut it into parts in the recent I-93 widening project and, because of its historical significance, has been seeking proposals to repurpose it.
Keene’s interest in it is part of its long-term goal to complete restoration of the rail trail that snakes through the city from the southeast to the northwest. Already, the approximately 5 miles from Hurricane Road through downtown to Eastern Avenue have been restored. The next phase — to begin shortly — will complete trail restoration to the Keene-Surry border. The subsequent phase, to be called the Transportation Heritage Trail, will complete the system’s restoration in Keene to the Swanzey town line. There it will connect to that town’s restoration of the rail trail to the Marlborough town line.
A significant challenge in that final phase is crossing Route 101, and that’s where the city’s interest in the Prowse Bridge comes in. Purchasing it is the easiest part, as the city must fork over only a dollar, which is certainly a bargain for such a hunk of steel. To proceed, though, the city will need to transport it to Keene and reassemble it, while connecting it to the unrestored portion of the rail trail from Eastern Avenue across Route 101 to the iconic Stone Arch Bridge and a new roadside trailhead off Swanzey Factory Road.
In return for the purchase, the city must agree to be responsible for maintenance of the bridge and to three other, minimally onerous conditions: to maintain the bridge’s historical integrity; to allow the state’s Historic Preservation Office to conduct an annual inspection; and to submit annual stewardship reports for 10 years. Lastly, the state can nix the deal if Keene doesn’t proceed with the project by September 2026.
A concern in all this is of course the cost of the overall project, including the transporting, reassembly and ongoing maintenance of the bridge. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan has earmarked about $2.58 million in three phases for the total project for 2025 to 2027, to be raised by issuing bonds. The carrying cost to taxpayers could be significantly reduced, however. The city has again applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which could provide significant federal and state funding, as an earlier TAP grant did for other parts of the rail trail system. The CIP also states the project’s schedule is contingent upon availability of grant funds and private donations. And the nonprofit Pathways for Keene, which has a demonstrated record of raising significant amounts to reduce city taxpayer costs for other portions of the rail trail, says it will fundraise to support the Transportation Heritage Trail project.
In the end, the principal issue is whether it’s in the interests of the city and its residents to develop the remaining multi-use trail system across Route 101, and we’d argue that it very much is. The pandemic alone has heightened use and appreciation for the rail trails. The system, which facilitates easy and recreational access to the forest and other natural beauty away from the city’s core, also enhances the appeal of living downtown, an increasingly important option for the younger workers the city needs to attract. And a well-developed trail system will give Keene and the region a leg up in the effort to draw tourism.
Thus, it’s clear the city must find a safe and effective means for walkers, bikers and other year-round recreational users to cross Route 101 when using the Transportation Heritage Trail, and that means installing a bridge. What remains before proceeding with the Prowse Bridge proposal is to be transparent to the city’s taxpayers as to what any alternatives might cost, how much public or private funding will support the project and what ongoing costs they might bear.
The Prowse Bridge proposal is an innovative and intriguing idea to help advance a project important to Keene and the region. We have every expectation the city will make clear the cost ramifications before it proceeds. For now, it’s a dollar of taxpayer money well spent.