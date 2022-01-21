With evidence mounting that the Legislature’s draconian “divisive concepts” legislation is having the predicted chilling effect on academic freedom in the state’s public schools, a bill before the House aims to make a bad law even worse.
House Bill 1313, sponsored by Rick Ladd, the Haverhill Republican who chairs the chamber’s Education Committee, would extend last year’s law to all the state’s public colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions. That measure was shoehorned into the budget trailer bill late in the 2020-2021 legislative session. It was originally proposed as an overt prohibition of exposing public school students to critical race theory, as well as to ban workplace training about systemic racism and implicit bias. But in a face-saving effort to appease Gov. Chris Sununu’s initial reluctance, the statutory wolf was recast in sheep’s clothing to be an indirect, anti-discrimination measure, purporting to “protect” offended students.
Sadly, critical race theory has become a flashpoint in the crusade of extremist conservatives to whitewash — perhaps literally — education by insulating students from learning and thinking critically about what role racism and other forms of discrimination have played in shaping the nation’s past and its present, apparently for no better reason than such exposure might reflect badly on our history and make some feel bad.
The statute has put the state’s history, civics and other teachers attempting to help students understand their world in a bind. With any student or parent now empowered to go to court or to the state human rights commission to complain of feeling “aggrieved” by a teacher’s classroom materials or discussions relating to racism or discrimination, the law also threatens livelihoods as stepping over the very vaguely drawn statutory line could result in disciplinary sanctions by state education authorities, who have shockingly set up a website to encourage vigilante enforcement.
Not surprisingly, the law is causing public school educators to back away from otherwise sound teaching methods and curriculum choices for fear of becoming ensnared in the divisive-concepts measure’s tangled web. One Nashua High School English teacher told the Concord Monitor recently that she removed certain 9th-grade course materials not because she believed they weren’t permissible under the statute, but only because she worried they might invite scrutiny or worse under the law. And, the NEA-NH president told a Senate committee last week that state AP English teachers have reported concern that using Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” in class might possibly run afoul of the law because its depiction of the impact of slavery on the characters. It’s these concerns about academic freedom that have led the state affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers and others to sue in federal court to overturn the law on First Amendment and other grounds.
Now comes Ladd with his HB 1313 to extend the divisive concepts law and its ambiguities and chilling effect to the state’s public colleges and universities. What’s especially troubling is that, in his Education Committee testimony last week on behalf of the bill, Ladd offered no specific instances of teaching in any New Hampshire higher education institution that he feels needs outlawing. Rather, he regurgitated national anti-critical race theory groups’ talking points by complaining about a “national narrative that uses diversity and inclusion in its platform” and concluded by saying that any post-secondary teaching that “racism is alive and well in New Hampshire … does not accurately portray” the state.
So there you have it. Ladd’s bill envisions a New Hampshire where college professors would be effectively muzzled from discussing even a single occurrence of arguably racially motivated behavior in the state — recall, for example, the KKK fliers being posted in parts of this area several years ago — or from incorporating into class discussion last year’s ad-hoc committee report to the Keene City Council that concluded there’s systemic racism in Keene, simply because someone might feel that by doing so the professor is making a sweeping pronouncement about every New Hampshire resident.
The divisive-concepts measure Sununu signed into law last year is already bad enough and should be repealed if it’s not struck down by the courts. And the Legislature should not extend its head-in-the-sand approach to legislating classroom teaching in the state’s post-secondary institutions. Doing so would be a dangerous continuation of this Legislature’s ideologically driven march toward policing thought.