The Legislature’s majority continues its single-minded drive to redraw New Hampshire’s electoral districts for maximum partisan advantage at the expense of more representative government while ignoring common sense and public input.
The latest step was the Senate’s endorsement last week of House and Senate redistricting maps, and equally flawed maps for the Congressional and Executive Council districts appear likely to follow. Thus far, there’s little evidence any heed is being paid to reservations Gov. Chris Sununu has expressed, and the maps likely to be sent to him will put to the test how serious his reservations are.
There’s no question the Republicans control the process. That’s one of the spoils that accompanied their taking back the majority in both houses in the 2020 elections. Having awarded Republicans the redistricting power, though, voters expect and deserve it to be used responsibly and in the public’s best interest. In that, the current proposals are woefully inadequate.
For the state’s two Congressional seats, some 365,000 residents would change districts. True, the 2020 census revealed populations shifts of some degree within the state over the prior decade. That, however, is no excuse for redistricting more than 25 percent of the state’s population, the most significant redrawing of the map in 140 years.
For the Monadnock Region, the consequences are particularly stark in the proposed legislative and Executive Council redistricting. In the Senate, Cheshire County’s representation would remain illogically carved up into four districts. Even worse, one of those, District 9, would be extended in a narrow band from suburban Bedford all the way to Hinsdale. And despite urging at public hearings, representation of Rindge’s very rural interests would continue to be shared with very urban Nashua’s.
For the proposed House districts, the Republican map-drawers have created similarly troublesome districts, including numerous floterial and multi-town districts. The result is 54 of the state’s towns with sufficient population, including Hinsdale and Chesterfield, would be denied having a dedicated representative acting on their behalf.
As for the proposed Executive Council map, it would leave in place the already snake-like District 2 that meanders the breadth of the state from Dover through Concord and Keene to Hinsdale.
Ignored in all this is any consideration of shared interests of voters, particularly relating to such critical matters as school districts, health service regions and shared emergency services. The Senate districts, for example, would split 35 of the state’s school administrative units, and in this region the Fall Mountain and Jaffrey-Rindge school districts would have split representation. Similarly, the state’s Executive Council districts would continue to divide 19 school districts and seven counties.
Overall, Open Democracy Action, a nonpartisan advocate for fair voting districts, estimates the proposed maps would needlessly increase the number of noncompetitive districts. The result: The redistricting poised to emerge from the Legislature raises legitimate concerns the maps have been drawn by the Republican majority purely for political advantage and will likely invite a court challenge.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Open Democracy Action has demonstrated it’s possible to draw maps that can far more fairly represent citizens’ shared interests — a so-called communities-of-interest approach — and hew more closely to the constitutional goal of having representation be as local as possible. Its suggested maps have been ignored by the Republicans controlling the process, as have the comments of hundreds during the Legislature’s redistricting hearings and the urging of towns representing more than a half million state residents who called for a nonpartisan redistricting.
The current redistricting also highlights the compelling need for an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission, which the governor vetoed twice during the prior Legislature. And that need will exist regardless of which party controls the process — witness the shameless gerrymandering of New York’s Congressional districts the Democratic-controlled legislature is forcing on its citizens.
In vetoing the two independent commission bills, Sununu expressed his “faith” the Legislature wouldn’t engage in redistricting for unfair partisan advantage and called doing so to regain a Congressional seat “really stupid.” He has also said he wants the Legislature to produce electoral maps that “pass the smell test.”
He will need to veto the maps that the Legislature is soon to send him and tell it to redraw them. Should he not, it will be clear he has no sense of smell.