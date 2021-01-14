Anyone thinking Statehouse mechanics would go smoothly this year with Republicans holding sway in both chambers of the Legislature, the Executive Council and the governor’s office might be surprised at the events of a week ago. That’s when the N.H. House put a hold on Senate Bill 2, which the full Senate had fast-tracked in a 24-0 vote just hours earlier.
Not to be confused with the SB2 passed in 1995 that allows communities and school districts to adopt the official-ballot form of legislating, this bill would give local moderators the authority to postpone town and school meetings until later in the year because of concerns relating to COVID.
The need for social distancing will likely remain through the town meeting season, but with vaccines being distributed now, circumstances may lighten later this spring or early summer. Sen. Jim Gray, the bill’s primary sponsor, foresees a unique need for flexibility to avoid making voters decide between their health and exercising their rights. The Rochester Republican noted that while a law passed last year allows moderators to change the date of town and school district sessions in the event of foul weather, that emergency power only extends for 48 hours. In the midst of a pandemic, a two-day delay likely wouldn’t matter much.
His bill would, for this year only, allow local authorities to put off balloting and annual business meetings to as late as July. There’s also language to allow for spending in the interim and to account for newly elected officials taking their seats — current law requires they not be sworn in until the conclusion of the business meeting, but if that meeting is put off for months, it might thwart the will of voters who elected them, Gray noted. The bill would also extend to this year the absentee-ballot flexibility granted voters under last year’s emergency legislation.
All in all, the measure seems sensible under circumstances the state hasn’t faced in more than a century. The need for expediency ought to be obvious. The Monadnock Regional School District, among others, begins its deliberative session Jan. 30, and is holding a budget hearing Thursday evening. The process of budgeting and making policy is, if not already underway, soon to begin across the state.
Yet given the chance to push the matter through to the governor, House leaders balked. Their main objection, according to Gray, was that a public hearing hadn’t yet been held on the matter, giving people an opportunity to be heard.
That’s a valid point in general, though we’d note the Legislature has the power to set its own calendar and could schedule a hearing on the matter quickly. This wasn’t an inconceivable situation a few weeks ago, when leaders began scheduling hearings. Somehow, though, it was deemed less urgent than finding ways to boost state liquor sales — the subject of hearings this week. It’s a bad look when you prioritize getting more people to drink (or perhaps the same number to drink more) over protecting voters’ health and civil rights.
Recognizing the realities of legislating during a pandemic — especially for the 400-member House — we’d still argue that allowing towns and school districts the flexibility to move meetings and elections ought to be a top priority for the House, as it was for the Senate.