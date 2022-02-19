Farewell, Keene mask mandate, we hardly knew ye.
Of all the myriad downsides and disappointments of the past two years, one of the worst has to be the politicizing of basic public health steps, and the subsequent traction it’s provided those resistant to doing the right thing. An offshoot of this has been the constant weighing by officials — often with a thumb on the scale belonging to the loudest complainers — of what’s best for ending the COVID-19 pandemic versus what satisfies those who selfishly refuse to follow simple precautions to help protect others as well as themselves.
We got yet another reminder of this Thursday when the Keene City Council ended its already-compromised indoor masking mandate, on the heels of having voted to extend it two weeks ago.
In an 8-7 vote decided by Mayor George Hansel, the council thereby signaled that in its eyes, the pandemic is over. So all those who were fined for refusing to mask up in downtown buildings can ... oh, wait. There were no fines, because city staff — with the Council’s explicit approval — had refused to enforce the mandate during the two months it was in effect.
Why, then, a sudden need to end the pretense of taking action to protect the community?
According to Councilor Andrew Madison, who proposed ending the mandate at Thursday’s meeting, it’s because the mandate was temporary anyway and no longer needed.
“It appears it has gotten us over a hump,” he stated.
First off, the toothless mandate did no such thing. Businesses are free to require masks and can give those flouting that requirement the boot at any time. The point of a “mandate” is to force compliance, with the backing of the law. Since Keene didn’t bother enforcing the ordinance, it had no such effect.
Secondly, while COVID case numbers have fallen from the dangerous level they were at a few weeks ago, to conclude it’s now safe to go about business as usual is acutely short sighted. The pandemic is not over, nor even under control. For that to be the case, we’d have had to have far more cooperation in getting people vaccinated and in maintaining social distancing measures than has occurred, here or elsewhere.
“At this point ... the numbers just don’t support it,” Councilor Mike Giacomo said of the mandate.
Really?
According to New Hampshire health officials, Cheshire County’s death toll from the virus was approaching 100 this week. Of those, more than a quarter have been reported since the start of this year. The state cited 319 active cases in Cheshire County on Wednesday — the day before the council’s abrupt vote — and 129 in Keene alone.
Numbers are often relative. Coming off the height of the pandemic’s toll in December into January, those cited above might appear welcome. But when the council first enacted a mask mandate in 2020, they would have been cause for horror.
The council voted Dec. 16 to reinstate its indoor mask mandate for businesses and public buildings, largely on the advice of Cheshire Medical Center CEO Don Caruso, who had been stumping for such a move for months amid surging COVID case numbers and hospitalizations.
On Feb. 3, 10 of 15 councilors thought the situation warranted extending the mandate.
While COVID trends do look promising, we’ve seen this before, only to have a new variant pop up and spark another wave. And as Councilor Kris Roberts noted at that earlier meeting, the virus knows no borders; it can easily be brought into Keene from neighboring communities where masking isn’t mandated. But where Roberts used that fact to somehow argue against the mandate, we see it as a strong reason not only to have a mandate but also to enforce it.
Keene isn’t the only community giving up on masking rules. Portsmouth just did the same, and school districts and governments all over the country are rushing to rid themselves of mandates as the virus case numbers fall from the recent peak. We fully understand how ardently people wish to “get back to normal.”
We also realize that if politics and selfishness hadn’t swayed so many decisions during the pandemic, we’d be a lot closer to that point already.
So we urge business owners — and public entities — to keep social-distancing guidelines in place, including requiring masks indoors. They just won’t have their city government standing behind them.