Given the ongoing shortages of licensed health care and mental health workers, it’s welcome news that the Legislature seems on its way to extending the emergency licenses granted during the pandemic to medical and other professionals to practice in the state. With no sign these shortages will ease even after the pandemic, it’s also time for a broader reexamination of how the state licenses the various professions, especially in health-related fields.
At the pandemic’s outset two years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu authorized the granting of emergency licenses to out-of-state professionals under his state-of-emergency declaration, and over the life of that authority, the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification issued about 22,300 licenses. This gave critical relief to medical and health care facilities struggling to maintain nursing and other professional staff as COVID-19 threatened to overwhelm the health care system, enabling staffing gaps to be filled more quickly with traveling nurses and others. It also addressed an increasing need for additional social workers and mental health professionals as substance abuse and other mental health conditions worsened amidst the pandemic.
The emergency licenses could extend only through the declared state of emergency, which Sununu lifted last June, and the Legislature stepped in to extend them to Jan. 31 of this year. But the delta, and then omicron, variant surges made clear the emergency licensing can needed to be kicked further down the road, and in December the OPLC used its emergency rulemaking authority to add a four months’ extension and buy time for further legislative action.
The Senate has now passed a bipartisan measure, Senate Bill 277, and, if the House agrees and the governor signs on, the licenses granted under Sununu’s emergency authority would be extended two more years to Jan. 31, 2024.
The need for the bill is clear. According to data compiled by the Concord think tank Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, the over 22,000 professionals granted emergency licenses comprise 26 percent of the state’s licensed health workforce, with far higher percentages among those licensed as physicians, psychologists, nurse practitioners, clinical social workers and mental health counselors. With the pandemic having driven up the need for additional services, and with stress, low pay and other factors driving some health workers out of their profession, the staffing shortages will continue, and wiping out such a significant portion of the licensed processionals would be dangerous.
Even if enacted, however, SB 277 would offer only a temporary fix, and New Hampshire needs to be more competitive in attracting professionals licensed elsewhere by promoting more reciprocity for those with licenses granted by other states. Currently, a spectrum of state licensing boards in health care and other occupations oversees licensing within their respective professions.
That can be good for assuring New Hampshire’s professional standards and expectations are maintained. But it can also result in turf-protecting or other regulatory hurdles that can hamper recruiting needed professionals to address worker shortages.
The issue is not a new one, and, even before COVID-19, Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene had steered legislation to enable nurses licensed elsewhere to work here provisionally and to speed up the mental health practitioner licensing process. With professional workforce shortages now even more acute and likely to remain so, the Legislature should tackle the issue more broadly.
One proposed law with bipartisan sponsorship, Senate Bill 330, would grant reciprocity to those licensed in other states whose licensing requirements the OPLC director determines are “substantially equivalent” to New Hampshire’s.
Such a sweeping change deserves serious consideration. But 54 different licensing boards fall under the OPLC, and, not surprisingly, some have registered opposition to the bill. The Legislature should indeed study the matter further before adopting a one-size-fits-all approach — as drafted, SB 330 would apply to such disparate non-health occupations as realtors, electricians and architects.
But a meaningful streamlining of licensing reciprocity, particularly to address the shortages in the health-related fields, should be possible without sacrificing professional standards in New Hampshire’s best interests. SB 277, which the House should pass and the governor should sign, will provide a welcome window for the Legislature to get it right.